Dublin: 10 °C Wednesday 9 May, 2018
Boost for Liverpool's Champions League hopes as Huddersfield ensure survival with Chelsea draw

The result means that the Terriers will be a Premier League team this year.

By Paul Fennessy Wednesday 9 May 2018, 9:41 PM
40 minutes ago 8,489 Views 14 Comments
Huddersfield Town's Laurent Depoitre (centre) celebrates scoring.
Image: John Walton
Image: John Walton

LIVERPOOLâ€™S HOPES OF Champions League qualification were given a big boost, as Chelsea could only draw 1-1 with Huddersfield at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League tonight.

The result means a draw on the final day against Brighton should be good enough for the Reds to secure Champions League football, as they hold a two-point lead over the Blues but also boast a vastly superior goal difference.

Tonightâ€™s result is also good news for the top-four hopes of Spurs, as they secured Champions League football with a win over Newcastle, in addition to guaranteeing that Huddersfield will be in the Premier League next season.

â€˜Why is Mesut the only player Keown criticises?â€™>

â€˜He was a true gentlemanâ€™ â€“ FAI lead tributes to former Ireland international Arthur Fitzsimons>

