Boost for Liverpool's Champions League hopes as Huddersfield ensure survival with Chelsea draw

LIVERPOOLâ€™S HOPES OF Champions League qualification were given a big boost, as Chelsea could only draw 1-1 with Huddersfield at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League tonight.

The result means a draw on the final day against Brighton should be good enough for the Reds to secure Champions League football, as they hold a two-point lead over the Blues but also boast a vastly superior goal difference.

Tonightâ€™s result is also good news for the top-four hopes of Spurs, as they secured Champions League football with a win over Newcastle, in addition to guaranteeing that Huddersfield will be in the Premier League next season.

