The42â€²s Winning Post: Everything you need to enjoy the final day of Cheltenham

Three big talking pointsâ€¦

1. WILLIE OR WONâ€™T he?Â At the time of writing, Willie Mullins has won a record 61 Cheltenham festival races and yet heâ€™s failed to win the blue riband race at Prestbury Park, the Timico Cheltenham Gold Cup (Friday, 3.30pm).

Itâ€™s not that he hasnâ€™t tried, finishing second on six occasions but whileÂ Killultagh Vic (8/1) does not have the star power of previous raiders likeÂ Djakadam (25/1), Don Poli orÂ Sir Des Champs, he might just be the horse to do it.

Our DukeÂ (4/1) is the Irish favourite while many thinkÂ Might Bite (9/2)Â is the class of the field. Donâ€™t sleep onÂ Native River (5/1) after finishing third in this race last year.

2. Who will Triumph? A race restricted to four year olds, the JCB Triumph Hurdle opens Fridayâ€™s proceedings (1.30pm) and has traditionally been a source of winners for Nicky Henderson.

He saddles the favourite Appleâ€™s Shakira (6/4) in this one with the Irish challenge coming from Stormy Ireland (6/1) and Farclas (7/1) as Mullins and Gordon Elliott renew their battle for this weekâ€™s trainerâ€™s title.

Apple's Shakira has a lot of fans. Source: Julian Herbert

3. Can Chrisâ€™s Dream come true? While Henderson also trains the favourite in the Albert Bartlett (Friday, 2.50pm) in Santini (9/2), Chrisâ€™s Dream (13/2) looks a horse made for this race and followâ€™s Monaleeâ€™s form line from 2017 into the Grade One.

Enniscoffey Oscar (20/1) is also in with a shout at a bigger price whileÂ Chef Des Obeaux (5/1) has to be respected.

NAP of the dayâ€¦

Itâ€™s not just that Appleâ€™s Shakira (6/4) has arrived with an unbeaten record to protect, itâ€™s the manner of her wins that makes her the pick of the day in the opener. We hit on this Thursday and hopefully another mare will do the business on Friday.

Carter McKay working out earlier this year. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

An each-way fancyâ€¦

Willie Mullins tends to run some of his better horses in the Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeysâ€™ Handicap Hurdle (Friday, 4.50pm) and though Deal Destruval and Burrows Saint have claims, Carter McKay (16/1) hasÂ taken well to hurdles and finished a good third in a Grade One at Leopardstown last time out.

Accumulatorâ€¦

With it being the last day of the festival, weâ€™re going all-in with our each-way Lucky-15.