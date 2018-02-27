  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Ireland's Chris Farrell likely to miss rest of Six Nations after knee injury

The Munster man was outstanding on his championship debut against Wales last weekend.

By Murray Kinsella Tuesday 27 Feb 2018, 4:34 PM
CHRIS FARRELL is likely to miss the remainder of the Six Nations after suffering a knee injury during Ireland’s open training session at the Aviva Stadium today.

The Munster man only made his Six Nations debut against Wales last weekend, winning the man of the match award, but his championship now looks to have cruelly been cut short.

Chris Farrell Farrell was man of the match against Wales last weekend. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Farrell suffered the injury as Joe Schmidt’s side trained against the Ireland U20s earlier today and appeared to be in a great deal of pain, before walking off the pitch after receiving attention from Ireland’s medical team.

Schmidt was initially positive about how the outside centre was feeling – the Ireland boss pointing out that Farrell had been back on his feet and saying “he was described as Lazarus by the players” – but a statement from the IRFU this afternoon confirmed the injury.

“Chris Farrell received treatment on the field earlier today after twisting his knee in the turf,” says the IRFU. “He subsequently jogged on to re-join the rest of the playing group and felt well.

“He was sent for a precautionary scan this afternoon which indicated some ligament damage had occurred and he will now see a specialist. Chris is unlikely to be available for the remainder of the 6 Nations.”

It’s another injury blow for Ireland in midfield, where they have already lost Robbie Henshaw and are without the sidelined Jared Payne.

That said, Garry Ringrose made his comeback from an ankle injury for Leinster last weekend in a Guinness Pro14 hammering of the Southern Kings and could get more game time for his province this weekend against the Scarlets.

It does now seem likely that Ringrose will come back into Ireland’s starting side in the 13 shirt against Scotland in two weekends time, but the loss of Farrell is a real shame for Ireland and the Munster centre.

Schmidt: ‘We can’t afford to keep conceding three tries a game’

Munster set to sign Irish-qualified fullback Mike Haley from Sale Sharks

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

