  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 0 °C Wednesday 28 February, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Schmidt: 'We can't afford to keep conceding three tries a game'

Scotland’s success in attacking Ireland out wide last year will give Joe Schmidt and Andy Farrell plenty of headaches.

By Sean Farrell Tuesday 27 Feb 2018, 4:09 PM
10 hours ago 6,538 Views 15 Comments
http://the42.ie/3875050
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

JOE SCHMIDT HAS the utmost faith in defence coach Andy Farrell, but hopes to see players learn their lesson in time to deal with the attacking threat of Scotland when they arrive for a crucial Six Nations clash on 10 March.

With three wins from three, Ireland are on course for a Grand Slam but have not been able to prevent France, Italy or Wales from scoring tries. With the latter two opponents running in three in the Aviva Stadium.

Indeed, the last time Ireland did keep their try-line intact was against a South Africa side at a low ebb in November.

Naturally in such circumstances, the work of the defence coach comes under scrutiny and the high-intensity blitzing approach favoured by Farrell can still offer opportunities for smart and assured playmakers.

“Andy Farrell is world class,” Schmidt said when asked whether he was looking for improvements from the former rugby league and union star, or his players.

“I’ve worked with a whole lot of people, I think he’s world class and he’s got the  confidence of our group, because they can see the system works.

“We’ve just got to make sure we apply it at the right time, at the right place, with the right people in the right place. With the right people doing the same thing.”

“If you look back at the (Wales) game with one guy doing this and one doing that, there were very clear images that people know what we should be doing.

“Some of that (mistakes) is exuberance, somebody trying to make sure they are contributing in a positive manner. But any enthusiasm has to be tempered with intelligence on the pitch.

The Kiwi adds: “Teams are too good. You don’t fly out at Hadleigh Parkes or Scott Williams and expect them to feel ruffled. They’re going to say: ‘welcome, I’m going to manipulate you and make something of this for my team’.

There are some learning experiences there. Do we have to learn quickly? Absolutely, because we can’t afford to keep conceding three tries a game.

“Andy’s doing a great job, not just with the team, but with individuals. Trying to get them to understand the pictures, so they make good decisions.”

Ireland’s players appeared to struggle with spacing and the width Wales played with when they went in search of a comeback victory – only to be picked off by a Jacob Stockdale intercept try.

Jack Conan with James Ryan

That in part can be attributed to a lack of familiarity and experience playing together, Schmidt said with a nod towards last season’s Six Nations opener as an example when Garry Ringrose grew more comfortable even as the game wore on.

“Scotland got us there (in wide channels) last year, particularly with Stuart Hogg hitting into that wide channel with his acceleration and power. We’ve got to be ready for that.

“At that stage Garry Ringrose was quite young in his Test career. I think he’s had 11 Tests now. That was pretty early on for him, so he was still learning. I think on the back of that, even in the second half they didn’t get the same opportunity.

“We’ve got to make sure we start like we did in the second half, not like we did in the first half.”

Conor Murray Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

“Inevitably all teams get a bit narrow sometimes when they are feeling a bit stressed – when a team gets the advantage line on them or a half-break. Or there is a poor collision that they win and you have to go backwards and you don’t quite get the numbers around the corner that you need to balance up the sides because you are going back and around.

“Particularly when they are playing that fast ball we have to be able to adapt to those situations.

“You can’t just fire off and fly at people and leave yourself short on the edges. So it’s about getting that balance. We looked at some footage in this room this morning and the system allows that flexibility.

“And those solutions will have been part of today’s training and part of next week’s preparation.”

Schmidt unconcerned by Chris Farrell knock, hopes to see Furlong and Henderson back training next week

Dillane part of Connacht’s travelling squad as Keane’s men get to work in South Africa

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (15)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
'Iâll definitely talk with him' - Italy make Chelsea boss Conte their number one target
'I’ll definitely talk with him' - Italy make Chelsea boss Conte their number one target
Once considered among English football's brightest prospects, it's now 2 years since Saido Berahino's last goal
'Huge interest' in Lazio midfielder being targeted by Man United and Real Madrid
FOOTBALL
Ronaldo omission backfires as Madrid slump to fifth league defeat of the season
Ronaldo omission backfires as Madrid slump to fifth league defeat of the season
'€222m in the physio room': Marseille boss piles pressure on PSG ahead of Coupe Classique
Champions League matches are moving to two new kick-off times from next season
IRELAND
Ireland's Chris Farrell likely to miss rest of Six Nations after knee injury
Ireland's Chris Farrell likely to miss rest of Six Nations after knee injury
Schmidt: 'We can't afford to keep conceding three tries a game'
Murray and Sexton limited in training as Schmidt looks to next week for Furlong and Henderson
SCOTLAND
Scotland number 8 Wilson cited ahead of crunch clash with Ireland
Scotland number 8 Wilson cited ahead of crunch clash with Ireland
Townsend aiming to resolve 'an issue for Scotland since the Six Nations began'
Celtic skipper Scott Brown ends Scotland career to focus on the Hoops
SIX NATIONS
'A talent hits a target, a genius hits a target nobody else can see' - Van Graan on Conor Murray
'A talent hits a target, a genius hits a target nobody else can see' - Van Graan on Conor Murray
'One of the true greats' - Praise for Jamie Heaslip after he calls time on rugby career
Heaslip was often under-appreciated but his professionalism set new standards

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie