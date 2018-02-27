  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 3 °C Tuesday 27 February, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Dillane part of Connacht's travelling squad as Keane's men get to work in South Africa

The western province face the Cheetahs on Saturday.

By Ryan Bailey Tuesday 27 Feb 2018, 12:11 PM
2 hours ago 2,265 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3874453
Connacht trained in South Africa this morning.
Image: Connacht Rugby
Connacht trained in South Africa this morning.
Connacht trained in South Africa this morning.
Image: Connacht Rugby

ULTAN DILLANE HAS been released from Ireland training camp to travel to South Africa with Connacht ahead of their Guinness Pro14 clash with the Cheetahs this weekend.

The second row missed the Six Nations victory over Italy due to a family bereavement and although he came off the bench during Connacht’s defeat of Treviso at the weekend, was expected to link back up with Joe Schmidt’s squad this week.

However, Dillane was part of the province’s 25-man touring party which landed in Bloemfontein yesterday and will be available for selection for the round 17 clash at the Toyota Stadium on Saturday [KO 5.35pm, Sky Sports].

Bundee Aki, Kieran Marmion and Quinn Roux were all part of the Ireland squad which took part in an open training session at the Aviva Stadium this morning.

Connacht began preparations for the Cheetahs at their Bloemfontein base earlier and the province’s medical team reported no fresh injury concerns following the 22-19 win in Italy.

Denis Buckley (ankle), Jarrad Butler (hand), Tiernan O’Halloran (hamstring) and Niyi Adeolokun (hamstring) all came through their respective returns unscathed and are again available this weekend.

6 John Muldoon before training in Bloemfontein. Source: Connacht Rugby

A number of players are continuing their rehab programmes back in Galway, including Eoin McKeon (calf) and Peter Robb (hamstring) while Conor Carey and Andrew Browne (both shoulder) will be out until the end of March.

JP Cooney has had surgery on a hamstring issue and will be sidelined until April while Jake Heenan is continuing his rehab work from shoulder surgery and is following a similar return to play timeline.

Kieran Keane’s side are currently in fifth place in Conference A, sitting five points outside the play-off berths as it stands.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Munster set to sign Irish-qualified fullback Mike Haley from Sale Sharks

Scarlets sign versatile Maori All Black to replace Munster-bound Beirne

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Once considered among English football's brightest prospects, it's now 2 years since Saido Berahino's last goal
Once considered among English football's brightest prospects, it's now 2 years since Saido Berahino's last goal
'Huge interest' in Lazio midfielder being targeted by Man United and Real Madrid
'I can't accept some of the decisions that went against us'
ARSENAL
Former Arsenal team-mate backing Vieira to succeed Wenger
Former Arsenal team-mate backing Vieira to succeed Wenger
Can Arsenal save season after League Cup final debacle?
As it happened: Arsenal v Manchester City, Carabao Cup Final
FOOTBALL
Dortmund boss refuses to use protest as 'cheap excuse' after over 27,000 fans boycott game
Dortmund boss refuses to use protest as 'cheap excuse' after over 27,000 fans boycott game
Champions League matches are moving to two new kick-off times from next season
Usain Bolt's 'big football announcement' was not what anyone expected
IRELAND
Schmidt unconcerned by Chris Farrell knock, hopes to see Furlong and Henderson back training next week
Schmidt unconcerned by Chris Farrell knock, hopes to see Furlong and Henderson back training next week
'He got very close, but unfortunately he hit a speedbump': Dempsey hails lasting Heaslip influence on Leinster
Scotland number 8 Wilson cited ahead of crunch clash with Ireland
SIX NATIONS
'A talent hits a target, a genius hits a target nobody else can see' - Van Graan on Conor Murray
'A talent hits a target, a genius hits a target nobody else can see' - Van Graan on Conor Murray
'One of the true greats' - Praise for Jamie Heaslip after he calls time on rugby career
Heaslip was often under-appreciated but his professionalism set new standards

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie