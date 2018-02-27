  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Tuesday 27 February, 2018
Schmidt unconcerned by Chris Farrell knock, hopes to see Furlong and Henderson back training next week

The Munster centre was a brief cause for concern when he went down for treatment this morning.

By Sean Farrell Tuesday 27 Feb 2018, 12:54 PM
1 hour ago 3,187 Views 8 Comments
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO

IRELAND HEAD COACH Joe Schmidt has no concern over a knock sustained by Chris Farrell in training today.

The Munster centre, man of the match in the win over Wales, received treatment towards the end of today’s open training session on Lansdowne Road. However, the head coach allayed any fears stirred up among supporters when speaking to the media.

“He jogged back out to the huddle, he was described as Lazarus by the players,” smiled Schmidt, who had centre options in Garry Ringrose and Sam Arnold at work in the session.

“He just got his foot caught amnd twisted and fell and then got a bit of a fright. He certainly was jogging around. I’ve just come from chatting to him and he says he is absolutely fine. We don’t suspect that there’s any issue there.”

Jack McGrath, Jordan Larmour and Chris Farrell Farrell right, chats with Jack McGrath and Jordan Larmour today. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Iain Henderson and Tadhg Furlong, who missed the win over Wales through injury, were present in the ground but did not take a full part in training.  However, Schmidt is hopeful that they can play a full part in training in the lead-up to the clash against Scotland.

“Our plan is that they train fully next week,” said Schmidt.

“We decided to go backwards rather than forwards, take our time a bit with the recovery process. We’d expect them to train fully on the Tuesday, Thursday. Maybe we might manage them a bit on the Monday.”

Half-backs Conor Murray and Jonathan Sexton both sustained knocks during the frenetic bonus point win over Wales. The Munster man was restricted to running drilles, while Sexton was kept to off-feet conditioning work.

“They both got through their work really well,” added Schmidt, relaxed in the knowledge that matchday is still a week and a half away.

“It’s one of those weeks where you can be a little bit varied in how you deliver what needs to be done by different players.

“One of the really good things about this week is that it allows guys like Joey Carbery and Kieran Marmion to get in and boss the team because in a match week, by the time you have done three trainings on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday there’s not that many windows where the younger players can get in and take charge of the team.

“So today is a really important investment.”

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

COMMENTS (8)

