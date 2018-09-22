This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Saturday 22 September, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

2017 Clare senior hurling champions and runners-up both crash out

Neither Sixmilebridge nor Clooney/Quin will be involved in the last four of the championship.

By Páraic McMahon Saturday 22 Sep 2018, 6:44 PM
29 minutes ago 1,399 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4249772

CRATLOE PROVED SUPERIOR to reigning champions Sixmilebridge as they enjoyed 1-19 0-16 win over their neighbours in this afternoon’s quarter-final.

Riain Considine, a Dr Harty Cup winner with Ard Scoil Rís, fired home the all-important goal in the 37th minute. His initial shot was saved by Derek Fahy but Considine made no mistake with the rebound.

Jamie Shanahan Jamie Shanahan was on the losing side today with Sixmilebridge (file pic). Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Coached by Mike Deegan, Cratloe won the majority of battles all over the field and had a variety of players inflicting damage on their opponents, Billy Connors (0-7), Diarmuid Ryan (0-3), Enda Boyce and Padraic Collins (0-3) chief among them.

Sixmilebridge’s exit comes as no major surprise as their form heading into this game was far from their previous levels. They scored just nine points from play and struggled when ran at in defence.

Last year’s beaten finalists Clooney/Quin were also dumped out of the championship by a more cohesive O’Callaghan’s Mills outfit, who were still on a high from their Round Three victory over Wolfe Tones.

Level on six occasions, these two evenly-matched sides were only separated by the greater collective scoring threat of the O’Callaghan’s Mills attack as it finished 0-17 0-14 in their favour.

It was a very stop-start affair, with the free-takers — Peter Duggan and Jacob Loughnane — accounting for eight and nine points respectively. Duggan, who was the top scorer in this year’s All-Ireland championship, uncharacteristically missed five scoreable placed-balls for Clooney/Quin.

Peter Duggan It was a disappointing afternoon for Peter Duggan and Clooney/Quin (file pic). Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Gary Cooney, a member of the Clare extended panel this year and a county minor in 2017, was lively throughout for the Mills, putting three points on the board.

He was assisted by his brother Ciaran at centre-back and All-Ireland winning captain Patrick Donnellan in driving them into their first semi-final since 1997.

Inagh/Kilnamona, Ballyea, Kilmaley and Éire Óg will compete in the remaining two quarter-finals, with two precious semi-final spots on the line.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Páraic McMahon
@thepmanofficial

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Mourinho annoyed by Man United's blunt attack in Wolves draw
    Mourinho annoyed by Man United's blunt attack in Wolves draw
    Ronaldo vows to lose weight and assist training after buying La Liga club
    'It's great to be back and I just hope we get a win': Sir Alex returns to Old Trafford
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    As it happened: Liverpool vs Southampton &amp; Man United vs Wolves, Premier League match tracker
    As it happened: Liverpool vs Southampton & Man United vs Wolves, Premier League match tracker
    'Rumours were I wasn't playing because I slept with Moyes' daughter, and no one attempted to clear that up'
    Matt Doherty prepares for Old Trafford test, Klopp eyes sixth straight win and more Premier League talking points
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Superb Man City stuff five past Cardiff, Burnley thump Bournemouth and Vardy leads Foxes to three points
    Superb Man City stuff five past Cardiff, Burnley thump Bournemouth and Vardy leads Foxes to three points
    Moutinho stunner sees Man United falter at home again
    Joint top-scorer Mitrovic continues prolific form to secure a point for Fulham
    UEFA EUROPA LEAGUE
    Zurich star celebrates Europe League winning goal by jumping towards fans - it doesn't end well
    Zurich star celebrates Europe League winning goal by jumping towards fans - it doesn't end well
    Aubameyang at the double as Arsenal prevail in Europa League opener
    Late drama sees Celtic claim first European group stage win in 11 matches

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie