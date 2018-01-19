Ulster need to "build momentum" this weekend before losing key players during Six Nations

IT’S A BIG weekend for the Irish teams, with both Munster and Ulster looking to secure their places in this year’s quarter-final stage.

Former Munster and Leicester player Johne Murphy joined us on Close Calls earlier today to preview the weekend’s action, in what could be a pivotal match in the context of Ulster’s season against Wasps.

Leinster are the only team to have secured their place already, topping pool three. While Munster and Ulster both sit top of their pools, they are only a single point ahead of Racing 92 and La Rochelle, respectively.

You can watch the show in full here:

