This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 20 °C Friday 29 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Galway minors keep Connacht four-in-a-row on track with Mayo victory

The Tribesmen ran out three-point winners at Tuam Stadium.

By The42 Team Friday 29 Jun 2018, 9:43 PM
25 minutes ago 592 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4100608

Galway 0-15 Mayo 1-9

Leitrim 2-14 Sligo 0-13

GALWAY CONTINUED THEIR provincial four-in-a-row chase with victory over neighbours MayoÂ in theÂ Connacht minor football championship this evening.

The Tribesmen ran out three-point winners at Tuam Stadium, handing Mayo their second defeat of the round robin phase and effectively eliminating them.

Jack Mahonâ€™s first-half strike put Mayo into a 1-4 to 0-6 lead but Galway had turned the tables by the break and went in 0-11 to 1-6 in front.

They pulled clear into a four-point lead with 10 minutes to play and despite Mayoâ€™s best efforts,Â Donal Oâ€™Fatharthaâ€™s side made it three wins from three to continue their 100% record and secure their place in the final on 13 July.

In Markievicz Park, Leitrim recorded their first win of the campaign with a brilliant seven-point win over Sligo, 2-14 to 0-13.

The final round of games on 6 July sees Leitrim face Galway, while Roscommon play Sligo knowing that a point would mathematically seal their place in the final.

table

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Three and easy for Kerry as they clinch EirGrid Munster U20 title against rivals Cork

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
Hope Solo set for RTÃ‰ panel debut as World Cup last 16 schedule is announced
Hope Solo set for RTÃ‰ panel debut as World Cup last 16 schedule is announced
335 VAR checks in World Cup brings 99% decision-making accuracy, according to Fifa
'We know Messi can decide our fate' - Lloris warns France ahead of Argentina clash
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didnâ€™t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the weekâ€™s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
'It's a joke' - Thiago Silva denies rift with Neymar
'It's a joke' - Thiago Silva denies rift with Neymar
Former Tottenham defender Goran Bunjevcevic dies aged 45
Hotel mattress could be to blame for Marcelo's World Cup injury
ENGLAND
Last-16 meeting with Colombia is England's 'biggest game for a decade', says Southgate
Last-16 meeting with Colombia is England's 'biggest game for a decade', says Southgate
Brilliant Januzaj strike sees unbeaten Belgium top Group G as England suffer World Cup defeat
As it happened: England vs Belgium, World Cup
KILDARE GAA
Kildare and Antrim hurling panels hit out at GAA over Joe McDonagh Cup play-off
Kildare and Antrim hurling panels hit out at GAA over Joe McDonagh Cup play-off
Mayo fans set to outnumber home support as Kildare express 'regret' over meeting ticket demand
Kildare thank GAA for support in moving All-Ireland qualifier back to Newbridge
LIONEL MESSI
Which was your favourite goal from the World Cup group stages?
Which was your favourite goal from the World Cup group stages?
'Do they expect us to win 10-0?' - Pogba bemused by whistles from France fans
Messi stuns reporter by revealing he wore good-luck charm passed on by reporter's mother

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie