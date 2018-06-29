Galway minors keep Connacht four-in-a-row on track with Mayo victory

Galway 0-15 Mayo 1-9
Leitrim 2-14 Sligo 0-13
GALWAY CONTINUED THEIR provincial four-in-a-row chase with victory over neighbours MayoÂ in theÂ Connacht minor football championship this evening.
The Tribesmen ran out three-point winners at Tuam Stadium, handing Mayo their second defeat of the round robin phase and effectively eliminating them.
Jack Mahonâ€™s first-half strike put Mayo into a 1-4 to 0-6 lead but Galway had turned the tables by the break and went in 0-11 to 1-6 in front.
They pulled clear into a four-point lead with 10 minutes to play and despite Mayoâ€™s best efforts,Â Donal Oâ€™Fatharthaâ€™s side made it three wins from three to continue their 100% record and secure their place in the final on 13 July.
In Markievicz Park, Leitrim recorded their first win of the campaign with a brilliant seven-point win over Sligo, 2-14 to 0-13.
The final round of games on 6 July sees Leitrim face Galway, while Roscommon play Sligo knowing that a point would mathematically seal their place in the final.
