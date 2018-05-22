This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Cork name two Championship debutants to start SFC clash with Tipp

The Rebels go to Thurles on Saturday evening.

By Sean Farrell Tuesday 22 May 2018, 10:15 PM
Flahive tussles with Tipperary's Brian Fox during their January League meeting.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

CORK MANAGER RONAN McCarthy has included five potential Championship debutants in his panel for Saturday night’s Munster senior football semi-final against Tipperary in Semple Stadium (throw-in 7pm).

Douglas clubman Kevin Flahive and Clonakilty’s Mark White are named to start, while fellow rookies Matthew Taylor, Sam Ryan and Ronan O’Toole are named among the substitutes.

Injury will keep Brian O’Driscoll, Killian O’Hanlon and Sean Powter out of the Munster SFC clash, but Stephen Sherlock and last year’s captain Paul Kerrigan are fit enough for a space on the bench.

Cork (SFC v Tipperary)

1. Mark White (Clonakilty)

2. Kevin Crowley (Millstreet)
3. Jamie O Sullivan (Bishopstown)
4. Kevin Flahive (Douglas)

5. Sean White (Clonakilty)
6. Stephen Cronin (Nemo Rangers)
7. Tomas Clancy (Fermoy)

8. Aidan Walsh (Kanturk)
9. Ian Maguire (St Finbarr’s) Captain

10. Kevin O’Driscoll (Tadhg MacCarthaigh)
11. Mark Collins (Castlehaven)
12. Ruairi Deane (Bantry Blues)

13. John O Rourke (Carbery Rangers)
14. Colm O’Neill  (Ballyclough)
15. Luke Connolly (Nemo Rangers)

Subs:

16. Anthony Casey ( Kiskeam)
17. Sam Ryan (St Finbarr’s)
18. James Loughrey (Mallow)
19. Matthew Taylor (Mallow)
20. Cian Kiely (Ballincollig)
21. Ronan O Toole (Eire Og)
22. Peter Kelleher (Kilmichael)
23. Cathal Vaughan ( Iveleary)
24. Michael Hurley (Castlehaven)
25. Stephen Sherlock (St Finbarr’s)
26. Brian Hurley (Castlehaven)
27. Paul Kerrigan (Nemo Rangers)

‘My role is certainly not in terms of the scouting side of it. I suppose that is a bit of a dirty term in the GAA.’

Michael Ryan ends ban and confirms he’ll speak to the media going forward

