Sunday 26 August, 2018
Late scoring show hands Tipp dramatic All-Ireland U21 final win over Cork

The Gaelic Grounds in Limerick hosted this evening’s game.

By Fintan O'Toole Sunday 26 Aug 2018, 7:09 PM
45 minutes ago 6,615 Views 33 Comments
http://the42.ie/4202796

Tipperary 3-13
Cork 1-16

Fintan O’Toole reports from Gaelic Grounds

A DRAMATIC FINALE propelled Tipperary into the winners’ enclosure as they pounced for a late spree of scores to snatch the Bord Gáis Energy All-Ireland U21 hurling title from Cork’s grasp this evening.

Colin English lifts the trophy Tipperary captain Colin English lifts the trophy.

After being soundly beaten in the Munster decider, Tipperary exacted revenge when substitutes Conor Stakelum and David Gleeson grabbed the crucial late scores for Liam Cahill’s men.

Liam Healy scores the first goal of the game with a penalty Jake Morris fires home a goal from a penalty for Tipperary. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Stakelum seized on a mistake in the Cork defence to rob possession, cut through and manage to scramble home a goal that put Tipperary in front by two. Gleeson tapped over an insurance point soon after and fetching a long delivery with their rearguard repelling Cork’s advances at the other end to seal a famous underage success.

Conor Cahalane celebrates scoring a goal Conor Cahalane celebrates his first-half goal for Cork.

The opening half was divided into two separate sections of dominance, underpinned by both teams hitting the net. Tipperary set the terms of engagement early on and were full value for the 1-5 to 0-1 lead they had established by the 15th minute.

That included a scoring spree of 1-4 without reply, Jake Morris knocking home a penalty in the 15th minute after Mark Kehoe’s run was halted by a foul from Mark Coleman.

But despite hurling against a fierce breeze and being outplayed in various sectors, Cork turned the match around before half-time. They amassed 1-6 between the 16th and 25th minutes, while simultaneously holding Tipperary scoreless in that time frame.

The goal was a gem, Conor Cahalane latching onto a break and accelerating through the Tipperary defence, swerving past challengers and holding his nerve to finish off his left past goalkeeper Barry Hogan.

By the break Cork were in front 1-9 to 1-7 with the tallies from Cahalane (1-2) and Robbie O’Flynn (0-3) responsible in shaping that position. Tipperary remained in the hunt as Morris and Jerome Cahill spearheaded their scoring drive.

And it was the Premier outfit who looked energised upon the resumption as they picked off four of the first five points of the second half. They were still in the ascendancy at 1-12 to 1-10 by the 48th minute before Cork rallied with a pair of points from Darragh Fitzgibbon and Cahalane.

Then it appeared as if Tipperary had struck a decisive blow with midfielder Stephen Nolan finding a route down the heart of the defence and he finished clinically to the net in the 54th minute.

Cork countered to enjoy one of their best scoring spells of the game. Declan Dalton, Brian Turnbull, Dalton again and then Tim O’Mahony in the 62nd minute nudged them in front.

It placed them in a winning position but Tipperary’s spirit and resilience surfaced as they battled on to claim the spoils.

 

Scorers for Tipperary: Jake Morris 1-4 (1-0 pen, 0-3f), Conor Stakelum, Stephen Nolan 1-0 each, Jerome Cahill 0-3, Cian Darcy 0-2, Ger Browne, Colin English, Paudie Feehan, David Gleeson 0-1 each.

Scorers for Cork: Conor Cahalane 1-3, Declan Dalton 0-5 (0-5f), Robbie O’Flynn 0-3, Darragh Fitzgibbon, Shane Kinston, Tim O’Mahony, Jack O’Connor, Brian Turnbull 0-1 each.

Cork

1. Ger Collins (Ballinhassig)

2. David Lowney (Clonakilty)
3. David Griffin (Carrigaline)
4. Niall O’Leary (Castlelyons)

5. Eoghan Murphy (Sarsfields)
6. Mark Coleman (Blarney)
7. Billy Hennessy (St Finbarrs)

21. Conor Cahalane (St Finbarr’s)
9. Darragh Fitzgibbon (Charleville)

10. Robbie O’Flynn (Erins Own)
11. Declan Dalton (Fr O’Neills)
12. Shane Kingston (Douglas — captain)

13. Liam Healy (Sarsfields)
14. Tim O’Mahony (Newtownshandrum)
15. Jack O’Connor (Sarsfields)

Subs

Tipperary

1. Barry Hogan (Kiladangan)

2. Eoghan Connolly (Cashel King Cormacs)
3. Brian McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)
4. Killian O’Dwyer (Killenaule)

5. Podge Campion (Drom-Inch)
6. Robert Byrne (Portroe)
7. Dillon Quirke (Clonoulty-Rossmore)

8. Stephen Nolan (Drom-Inch)
9. Ger Browne (Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams)

10. Colin English (Fr Sheehy’s — captain)
11. Jerome Cahill (Kilruane MacDonaghs)
12. Paudie Feehan (Killenaule)

13. Jake Morris (Nenagh Éire Óg)
14. Mark Kehoe (Kilsheelan-Kilcash)
15. Cian Darcy (Kilruane MacDonaghs)

Subs

17. Conor Stakelum (Thurles Sarsfields) for Feehan (29)

Referee: John Keenan (Wicklow)

