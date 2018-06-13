'Absolutely bloody delighted': Dan Brennan gives brilliant post-match interview

HOSTS FRANCE BOOKED their place in the World Rugby U20 Championship last night with a thrilling win over New Zealand — but the highlight of the night was undoubtedly Dan Brennan’s post-match interview.

Prop Daniel Brennan. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

The Irish-born prop, who is the son of former Ireland international Trevor, came off the bench to help Les Blues into Sunday’s final against England as they bid to add the World Cup to the Six Nations title they won in March.

Brennan has lived in France for most of his life but has retained his Irish accent, as the world found out last night when he gave his immediate post-match thoughts to the host broadcasters.

“Absolutely bloody delighted,” Brennan stated, when asked how he felt.

“The team put in such a good effort against South Africa (in the group stage) and we said we’d come back today and we had a cracker of a game.

“It’s going to be absolutely amazing [the final]. I’m really looking forward to it. The boys are already pumped. The mindset is already there now. It’s going to be a tough game, we know that, but we’re going to be there.”

'Absolutely bloody delighted' @FFRugby 's Daniel Brennan give hilariously honest reaction after his side beat New Zealand to book a place in the final of the #WorldRugbyU20s pic.twitter.com/OIkDQO1jfC — World Rugby (@WorldRugby) June 12, 2018

