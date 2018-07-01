'I relished every moment of it' - Winning debut for Cats hurler Joyce in the AFL

IT WAS A winning debut for Kilkenny All-Ireland winning minor hurling captain Darragh Joyce in the AFL, as his St Kilda side beat Melbourne in their Round 15 tie at the MCG.

Luck of the Irish 🍀 pic.twitter.com/YZFWlR4DjY — St Kilda FC (@stkildafc) July 1, 2018

Joyce’s Saints outfit are celebrating back-to-back wins following an 11-week winless stretch, and doing so in style.

Melbourne started the stronger of the sides but St Kildas soon struck back and powered on from there. It came down to the wire in the end with a late onslaught from the Demons but they held on to run out two-point winners in a 36-goal shootout.

The 18.11 (119) to 18.9 (117) win comes as just their third of the season, but one 21-year-old Joyce will be more than delighted to have played a part in.

“I relished every moment of it,” the Kilkenny man told SEN 1116 afterwards, while there was no shortage of footage appearing of him on St Kilda’s social media accounts.

The defender was surprised by his teammates in the dressing rooms after:

A cheeky Guiness could be on the cards for Irish @stkildafc Darragh Joyce tonight after that win!#AFLDeesSaints — SEN 1116 (@1116sen) July 1, 2018

Before today’s AFL bow, Joyce had been in action for St Kilda’s reserve team Sandringham in the Victorian Football League.

He moved to Australia in October 2016 after first harbouring interest from the Melbourne-based team at the 2015 AFL Draft Combine.

A special moment for Darragh and his mum Kathleen ❤️ pic.twitter.com/lmgkQyjjkr — St Kilda FC (@stkildafc) July 1, 2018

The Rower-Inistioge club man skippered the Cats to All-Ireland minor hurling glory in 2014, and interestingly hadn’t played Gaelic football at club level before catching the eye of AFL scouts in action with his school.

A winning debut in the AFL well and truly marks an incredible rise for Joyce — a younger brother of four-time senior All-Ireland winner Kieran, who retired from inter-county hurling last October.

He tweeted his well wishes to his younger brother after the game, adding the news of a birth in the family.

What a weekend for the Family with our new addition and now a fantastic win for @stkildafc and brilliant debut for the @JoyceD97 super proud. The fantastic thing about being Irish is ☘☘ loads of family and friends in Melbourne keeping us up to date. Enjoy the celebrations. pic.twitter.com/G2oUfNRsw5 — Kieran Joyce (@joycek87) July 1, 2018

