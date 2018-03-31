  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Ireland midfielder Darron Gibson leaves Sunderland following drink-driving charge

The 30-year-old former Manchester United and Everton player is due to appear in court on 17 April.

By The42 Team Saturday 31 Mar 2018, 1:24 PM
15 minutes ago 1,180 Views No Comments
Darron Gibson playing for Sunderland against Birmingham City back in December.
Image: EMPICS Sport
Image: EMPICS Sport
Darron Gibson playing for Sunderland against Birmingham City back in December.
Image: EMPICS Sport

ENGLISH CHAMPIONSHIP OUTFIT Sunderland have announced that Darron Gibson has left the club by mutual consent.

Gibson was placed on suspension by the club on 18 March, the day after he was charged with driving with excess alcohol having been involved in a road traffic accident near Sunderland’s training ground.

The 30-year-old midfielder, whose contract was set to expire at the end of this season, is due to appear in court on 17 April.

In a brief statement released today, Sunderland AFC said: “Following the conclusion of his recent suspension, Darron Gibson will leave Sunderland AFC by mutual consent.”

The former Manchester United midfielder made 30 appearances in all competitions for Sunderland since joining the club from Everton in January 2017.

Gibson, who has been capped 27 times at senior level by the Republic of Ireland, hasn’t played a game since 1 January as a result of a groin injury.

When the Derry native’s suspension was announced earlier this month, Sunderland chief executive Martin Bain said: “We expect the highest standard of behaviour from our players and should any individual fall short of those standards, then robust action must be taken.”

