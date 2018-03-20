  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 9 °C Tuesday 20 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

UFC still not ruling out Dublin return in 2018 despite Liverpool detour

The MMA organisation’s reported event in the Irish capital on 27 May is set to take place in Liverpool instead.

By Paul Dollery Tuesday 20 Mar 2018, 4:29 PM
48 minutes ago 536 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3914452

Large crowd at the 3 Arena A view of Dublin's 3Arena during UFC Fight Night 76 in October 2015. Source: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

DUBLIN’S LOSS HAS been Liverpool’s gain, but the UFC says a return to the Irish capital before the end of the year is still a possibility.

The UFC’s last visit to Irish soil was in November 2016 when UFC Fight Night 99 took place in Belfast. However, Dublin hasn’t hosted the leading organisation in mixed martial arts since Louis Smolka submitted Paddy Holohan in the main event at UFC Fight Night 76 at the 3Arena in October 2015.

That wait looked set to end after MMAFighting.com reported recently that the UFC was working towards staging an event in Dublin on Sunday, 27 May. But those plans have since changed.

With the UFC eager to capitalise on the hype surrounding undefeated Liverpudlian welterweight Darren Till, the organisation announced last Friday that Liverpool’s Echo Arena will play host to UFC Fight Night 130 on that date instead.

“We’re going to go to Dublin at some point. There’s no doubt about that,” UFC executive David Shaw told MMAjunkie. “We’ll also go to a variety of other cities — not only in the UK and Ireland, but around Europe. We’ll get there, there’s no doubt about that.”

The UFC came to Dublin twice between July 2014 and October 2015, a period during which the organisation at one stage had eight Irish fighters on its roster. However, the importance of the Irish market has decreased significantly in the meantime.

The four Irish fighters who competed at the most recent Dublin event — Paddy Holohan, Aisling Daly, Neil Seery and Cathal Pendred — have all since retired.

BOX-UFC-GBR-FRA-US-MMA-COMBAT UFC executive David Shaw. Source: AFP/Getty Images

Conor McGregor remains the UFC’s lightweight champion but hasn’t fought in 16 months. A bout in Dublin is also unlikely for McGregor, who’s at his most valuable to the UFC in Las Vegas. There are currently just two other Irish fighters contracted to the UFC.

Russian-born featherweight Artem Lobov, who has trained alongside McGregor and under John Kavanagh at Straight Blast Gym in Dublin for over a decade, is due to take on Alex Caceres at UFC 223 in Brooklyn on 7 April. Montreal-based Donegal native Joseph Duffy isn’t expected to return to action for several more months as he recovers from injury.

Nevertheless, David Shaw insists that Dublin remains on the UFC’s radar, with the organisation yet to finalise its schedule for the remainder of 2018. Last Saturday, London was the venue for the first UFC event to take place in Europe this year.

“Our approach to the rest of the year is all kind of up in the air right now, so there’s definitely a possibility we could go to Dublin,” he said.

“But we’ve also got a number of other things on our radar. We keep working hard on France, Russia is always a possibility, we want to get to Scandinavia again.

“At this point we don’t have anything concrete to share but [Dublin] is always on the map. What Conor [McGregor] and [John] Kavanagh have done specifically in Ireland for our sport, we’ll always be grateful for. It’s always going to be on the shortlist.”

Ireland’s Grand Slam victory over England draws over 1.3 million TV viewers

Iain Henderson commits long-term future to Ulster and Ireland

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

6 NATIONS
Grand Slam-winning captain Rory Best signs new IRFU contract
Grand Slam-winning captain Rory Best signs new IRFU contract
7 moments that helped tilt Ireland towards Grand Slam glory
'It's one of the great days for us': Snow-delayed Ireland return to warm welcome after Grand Slam
CHELTENHAM 2018
Jockey dislocates her shoulder, pops it back in, wins her first Cheltenham race
Jockey dislocates her shoulder, pops it back in, wins her first Cheltenham race
Native River outlasts them all to win the 2018 Cheltenham Gold Cup
The hosts and bookies bounce back on day four of Cheltenham
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
RORY MCILROY
Tiger Woods has now climbed an incredible 551 places in the world rankings this year
Tiger Woods has now climbed an incredible 551 places in the world rankings this year
McIlroy: Bay Hill victory is a huge confidence boost for Masters
Rory McIlroy wins Arnold Palmer Invitational after a stunning final round
IRELAND
Ireland's Grand Slam victory over England draws over 1.3 million TV viewers
Ireland's Grand Slam victory over England draws over 1.3 million TV viewers
Treatment of 'hooded men' wasn't torture, human rights court rules
'Since moving to Ireland I have been born again, I want to thank the country for that'
ENGLAND
'I used to watch the Five Nations and think these places were on a whole different planet'
'I used to watch the Five Nations and think these places were on a whole different planet'
Johnny Sexton revels in Grand Slam glory after 'weird, horrible' build-up week
Woodward: 'They looked very tired throughout the Championship. It's caught up with them'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie