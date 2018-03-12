Kildare native Hogan's world title eliminator to be streamed for free around the globe

KILDARE LIGHT-MIDDLEWEIGHT DENNIS ‘Hurricane’ Hogan will have his upcoming world title eliminator streamed globally, free of charge, so that his Irish fans can tune into his bid to seal a shot at top honours on 7 April.

Hogan, 33, has built quite the following Down Under since emigrating to Australia almost seven years ago.

The Kilcullen native is currently ranked number four by the World Boxing Organisation (WBO), and takes on fifth-ranked rival Jimmy Kelly of Manchester at the Brisbane Convention Centre in three weeks’ time.

The winner is set to challenge whoever emerges victorious from the upcoming WBO World title clash between champion Sadam Ali and primed contender Liam Smith, the date for which is yet to be confirmed.

Hogan’s last bout – a career-best victory over veteran Yuki Nonaka, in which he comprehensively ended the Japanese contender’s eight-year undefeated streak – was shown only behind a paywall in his adopted homeland.

Source: Chris Hyde

However, his promoter, businessman Paul Keegan – who hails from Dublin – confirmed in a message to the Irish and Australian boxing media this morning that Hogan-Kelly will be available to watch for free around the world.

The DDP Promotions chief elaborated on his decision to Irish-boxing.com, explaining how he wanted Irish people to be able to support their fighter during his crucial April bout:

“We want to make this the most fan friendly boxing event we can which is why we have decided to stream it for free,” Keegan said.

“We are paying for a full TV production so for fans tuning in you will think it is a full TV experience.

“Another part of it is we want Irish fight fans to tune in to see who many believe to be the next Irish world champion, unless of course if TJ [Doheny] wins it first.

The hardest thing for Irish fighters not in Ireland or the UK is building a profile back home. By doing this we want people who have never seen Dennis fight to tune in and see what all the hype is about.

“If you have an internet connection then you have access to this event whether that be on your phone, on your iPad, on your computer, or on your smart TV.

“I know some pubs at home are putting it on the big screens so it should be great fun to be in Ireland for this fight.”

Happy to confirm that our April 7th revolution fight card will be streamed live and free across the globe , we decided to not charge as we want every boxing fan to see an amazing event , not matter where they are located @ausboxing @ben_damon @Irishboxingcom pic.twitter.com/80Zxv77pQ5 — Paul Keegan (@paulkeegs) March 12, 2018

Hogan has won 26 of his 28 professional contests, losing just once – versus Jack Culcay in a WBA interim world title shot in Germany just over two years ago.

Kelly, whose family originally hail from Carlow and Kilkenny, is seven years ‘Hurricane’s junior. His own sole defeat as a professional arrived against the aforementioned Liam Smith, also in late 2015. He has won his other 23 bouts.

Hogan-Kelly will be streamed live for free to over 100 countries on Epicentre TV, with ‘the voice of Australian boxing’ Ben Damon leading the commentary team.