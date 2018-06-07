This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 20 °C Thursday 7 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

White House rules out role for Dennis Rodman in Kim-Trump summit

“I don’t know what part the best rebounder in basketball has to play in that,” says Trump’s deputy press secretary.

By AFP Thursday 7 Jun 2018, 4:41 PM
1 hour ago 2,831 Views 5 Comments
http://the42.ie/4058478

THE WHITE HOUSE today ruled out any role for former basketball star Dennis Rodman in next week’s scheduled summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and President Donald Trump.

K.C. Johnson: 1995-96 Bulls vs. this seasonís Warriors: Debate centers around defense Rodman, left, with the title-winning 1998 Chicago Bulls. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

Rodman, a former Chicago Bulls star, has made five trips to Pyongyang since Kim took power and established friendly, if unusual, relations with the North Korean leader, whom he once called his “friend for life.”

The New York Post said the ex-basketball player would be in Singapore during the historic meeting of the two heads of state next Tuesday, but a White House spokesman said Rodman would not be part of the meeting.

“I don’t know what part the best rebounder in basketball has to play in that,” spokesman Hogan Gidley told Fox News.

“He is great on the court but negotiations should be left to those who are good at it… Trump is the best.”

Gidley said he expected Trump and Kim to have “an amazing conversation without Dennis Rodman in tow.”

16th Annual Harold And Carole Pump Foundation Gala - California Rodman in 2016. Source: Zuma Press/PA Images

After the summit was first announced in March, Rodman said on Twitter he had “great respect” for both men, noting that he had predicted as early as 2014 a breakthrough in tense US-North Korean ties.

Rodman first visited North Korea in 2013 with members of the Harlem Globetrotters basketball team, and in 2014 put together a team of North Korean basketball players for an exhibition match marking Kim’s birthday.

U.S. President Donald Trump Meets with North Korean official Kim Yong Chol at the White House Trump is presented with a letter from Chairman Kim Jong Un by North Korean envoy Kim Yong Chol. Source: Shealah Craighead

Rodman was even filmed singing “Happy Birthday” to the North Korean leader. His last trip was in June 2017 when he gave Kim a copy of Trump’s best-selling book, “The Art of the Deal.”

Rodman, nicknamed “the Worm” when he played in the NBA, also appeared twice on Trump’s pre-presidential reality TV show “Celebrity Apprentice.”

The Warriors were mostly terrible last night but still lead the Cavs 3-0

Dillian Whyte to fight Joseph Parker in bid for world title shot

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
The 'brothers' culture that has been a key part of Leinster's rebuild
Cooney looking forward to either Tests or Thailand after delivering on personal promise
FOOTBALL
Firmino brands Ramos 'an idiot' over Champions League final comments
Firmino brands Ramos 'an idiot' over Champions League final comments
Hazard hones World Cup form as Belgium outclass Egypt
'Andres is an idol for everyone... He can do anything he wants' - Alonso backs star's Japan move
IRELAND
'A massive opportunity missed' - IRFU turn down offer of women's Test series in Australia
'A massive opportunity missed' - IRFU turn down offer of women's Test series in Australia
'You want your captain to lead by example and there's no better man'
Australia coach Michael Cheika says this is the best Irish rugby team of all time
SOCCER
Torres looks for his only way out
Torres looks for his only way out
On his way: Liverpool agree €26.5million Suarez transfer
Richard Keys open to RTÉ switch as Al Jazeera line up sacked Sky Sports duo
HURLING
Clare and Carlow stars scoop GAA player of the month awards
Clare and Carlow stars scoop GAA player of the month awards
Young Dubs fire four second-half goals to outclass Carlow
How damaging is relegation to the Joe McDonagh Cup for Offaly hurling?

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie