Huge setback for Donegal as McBrearty out for rest of championship with torn cruciate

DONEGAL’S 2018 CHAMPIONSHIP hopes have been hit with a major setback as it has been confirmed that Patrick McBrearty tore his cruciate in Sunday’s Ulster final.

The star forward went off injured after half-time in the clash with Fermanagh and it has been confirmed that he has suffered the season-ending injury.

The news is a major setback to Donegal as the Ulster kingpins prepare for their Super 8s campaign which will begin with a clash with Dublin in Croke Park on the weekend of 14/15 July.

Donegal GAA wish to confirm that Patrick McBrearty's injury has been confirmed as a season ending ACL tear. He will be under the care of Dr Kevin Moran and we wish him well in his recovery. — Official Donegal GAA (@officialdonegal) June 26, 2018 Source: Official Donegal GAA /Twitter

