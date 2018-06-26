Huge setback for Donegal as McBrearty out for rest of championship with torn cruciate

DONEGAL’S 2018 CHAMPIONSHIP hopes have been hit with a major setback as it has been confirmed that Patrick McBrearty tore his cruciate in Sunday’s Ulster final.
The star forward went off injured after half-time in the clash with Fermanagh and it has been confirmed that he has suffered the season-ending injury.
The news is a major setback to Donegal as the Ulster kingpins prepare for their Super 8s campaign which will begin with a clash with Dublin in Croke Park on the weekend of 14/15 July.
