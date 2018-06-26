This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Huge setback for Donegal as McBrearty out for rest of championship with torn cruciate

The forward suffered the injury on Sunday against Fermanagh.

By Fintan O'Toole Tuesday 26 Jun 2018, 12:34 PM
1 hour ago 4,200 Views 8 Comments
Huge setback for Donegal's Patrick McBrearty.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Huge setback for Donegal's Patrick McBrearty.
Huge setback for Donegal's Patrick McBrearty.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

DONEGAL’S 2018 CHAMPIONSHIP hopes have been hit with a major setback as it has been confirmed that Patrick McBrearty tore his cruciate in Sunday’s Ulster final.

The star forward went off injured after half-time in the clash with Fermanagh and it has been confirmed that he has suffered the season-ending injury.

The news is a major setback to Donegal as the Ulster kingpins prepare for their Super 8s campaign which will begin with a clash with Dublin in Croke Park on the weekend of 14/15 July.

