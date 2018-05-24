Record caps-holder Donncha O'Callaghan returns to ambassador role with Munster

FRESH FROM RETIRING from rugby after Worcester Warriors’ Premiership campaign, Donncha O’Callaghan will return to work with Munster as a corporate ambassador.

The 39-year-old, who was Munster’s most-capped player with 268 appearances, will work under fellow 2008-Heineken Cup winner Doug Howlett who is head of commercial and marketing in the southern province.

“I am thrilled to continue my association with Munster, my home club, and to have the opportunity to give something back,” says the 98-Test Corkman (94 Ireland, 4 Lions) with a degree in sports management.

“I am excited by this next challenge and look forward to working closely with Doug and his dedicated team as we continue to help Munster Rugby remain at the forefront of European rugby.”

Along with Howlett, O’Callaghan joins a growing number of former playing stalwarts in Munster’s boardrooms and backrooms with Felix Jones and Jerry Flannery on the senior coaching staff and Paul O’Connell in an advisory role with the academy.