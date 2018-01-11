  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 1 °C Thursday 11 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'He's the kind of guy you want in your team on big occasions'

Donnacha Ryan is set to face Munster for the first time on Sunday in Paris.

By Murray Kinsella Thursday 11 Jan 2018, 6:00 AM
2 hours ago 3,478 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/3791409

A NECK INJURY denied Donnacha Ryan a playing return to Thomond Park back in October but, barring a shock non-selection, the Tipp man will face Munster in Racing 92 colours on Sunday in Paris.

The 34-year-old has fully recovered from that neck issue and is set to make his sixth appearance for Racing, with his first full 80 minutes for the club coming in last weekend’s 58-6 hammering of Clermont.

Donnacha Ryan celebrates with Joe Rokocoko after the game

It was a typically busy performance from the 47-times capped Ireland international in the eight-try win and Munster are expecting another full-blooded display from their former team-mate on Sunday.

“He’s the kind of guy you want in your team on big occasions,” said Munster captain Peter O’Mahony. “He’s physical, he’s hard, he’s a very bright and diligent rugby player who does a lot of homework. So, he’s everything you want in a second row.

“I think that class of a player is going to have an influence on whatever team you’re going to play with.

“You saw at the weekend, he was into everything, he was busy and making a nuisance of himself, his lineout defence was excellent

“We depended on him a lot here for carrying, but they probably have sufficient numbers to do that, so he can put the head down and work hard.

“He’d enjoy that, you’d expect a player of that quality to have an influence on whatever team he’s playing for.”

Think back to roughly this time last year, with Munster in Paris to face Racing at the old Stade Yves du Manoir.

Ryan was absolutely instrumental in the Irish province’s resounding 32-7 win, shredding the Racing maul repeatedly, melting rucks with aggression, helping Munster to a dominant lineout performance and exploding into his tackling duties.

Donnacha Ryan

It was the kind of performance that makes a France club sit up and take notice, and eventually make a move. But as Munster know, Ryan brings so more than the on-the-pitch stuff.

O’Mahony has no doubt that Ryan will have an impact in the dressing room and on the training ground at Racing.

“I think anyone with 50-odd caps for Ireland, he’s going to have picked up a lot. As I said, he’s a very diligent rugby player; he’ll do a huge amount of homework and analysis.

“So guys have got to listen to what he has to say and when he brings that level of performance which he can do, and like he did at the weekend, he’s a complete package with regard to a second row definitely.”

Racing gave Munster a severe test at the lineout in Thomond Park in October, even without Ryan, and it’s set to be a key part of the contest again this weekend.

The Top 14 outfit are superb at getting jumpers in the air on defensive lineouts and the fact that Ryan is so familiar with Munster should add another element to that strength.

But O’Mahony smiles and shakes his head when he’s asked if Munster will have to mix up their calling system to ensure Ryan can’t make educated reads about where the ball is being thrown.

Peter O’Mahony receives a commemorative plaque from former Munster player Donnacha Ryan

“No, no! Donners knows what we do but we haven’t changed anything,” said O’Mahony.

“It’s still split-second stuff, so even if I was given a lineout call [for the opposition] it would be very hard to react as quick as someone who knows what they’re doing.

“You just have to be good at it.”

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):
[embed id="embed_1"]

A second South African prospect joins up with Munster’s academy

No grudge against Rassie despite confirmation of Walters’ Munster exit

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Man United youngster makes Championship loan move for a third time
Man United youngster makes Championship loan move for a third time
Arsene Wenger confirms midfielder will join Valencia
League Cup semi-final finely balanced as Arsenal frustrate Chelsea
ARSENAL
As it happened: Chelsea v Arsenal, League Cup semi-final
As it happened: Chelsea v Arsenal, League Cup semi-final
Sanchez to forgo £25m signing-on fee to complete City deal, Liverpool eye Barca star and all today's transfer gossip
Wenger fumes after Arsenal hit by fresh penalty pain
FOOTBALL
Former Chelsea boss Villas-Boas withdraws from Dakar Rally after crash
Former Chelsea boss Villas-Boas withdraws from Dakar Rally after crash
Voodoo to blame for Lukaku leaving Everton, claims club's majority shareholder
'Mourinho said serious words and used serious words. I won't forget this'
LIVERPOOL
League and FA Cup-winning Liverpool goalkeeper dies
League and FA Cup-winning Liverpool goalkeeper dies
'For sure he was our target' - Conte admits Chelsea wanted Van Dijk
Liverpool urged to sign PSG midfielder as Coutinho replacement
CHELSEA
The Mayor of Liverpool wants the FA to investigate Ross Barkley's transfer to Chelsea
The Mayor of Liverpool wants the FA to investigate Ross Barkley's transfer to Chelsea
'I will never be banned for match-fixing': A riled Mourinho furiously hits back at Antonio Conte
'I'm really excited': Ross Barkley completes £15 million switch to Chelsea

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie