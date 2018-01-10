A second South African prospect joins up with Munster's academy

YESTERDAY, WE BROUGHT you news that 18-year-old South African tighthead prop Keynan Knox has linked up with Munsterâ€™s academy and it now transpires that another young South African player has joined the provinceâ€™s ranks.

Outside centre Matt More moved to Ireland late last year around the same time as Knox, having finished school in South Africa in December.

19-year-old More is also rated as a fine talent within South African rugby circles, having excelled for St. Andrewâ€™s College in the Eastern Province region.

More played for theÂ Eastern Province Country Districts provincial side at the 2016 Craven Week during his penultimate year in school, impressing at the famous underage competition, while he also received a call-up to the Eastern Province U19 team.

This year, More was not eligible to play for theÂ Eastern Province side at Craven Week, but he helped St. Andrewâ€™s to a superb season in which they lost just two games.

A pacy, intelligent presence in midfield, 97kg and 6â€™2â€³ More scored a record-breaking 29 tries for the school in 2017, meaning he dotted down a remarkable 45 times in 43 games over the course of three years for St Andrewâ€™s 1st XV.

Itâ€™s understood that a number of professional sides in South Africa were interested in More, including the Bulls, but he has instead made a move to Munster and is now training with the provinceâ€™s academy alongside tighthead prop Knox.

More, who is also capable of playing at fullback, is not Irish-qualified.Â However, both More and Knox are understood to have arrived in Ireland in 2017, meaning they would potentially be able to complete a three-year residency period before the altering of World Rugbyâ€™s regulation to five years on 31 December, 2020.

With the two South Africans not being contracted to Munsterâ€™s full senior squad, they will not be counted among the provinceâ€™s batch of NIQ players in the shorter term.

QualifyingÂ the playersÂ for Ireland under the residency regulation is understood to be far from the thoughts of Munster at this point, as they assess the quality and potential of both young men.

- Clips via School Sport Live.

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the yearâ€™s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Easonâ€™s, or order it here today (â‚¬10):



[embed id="embed_1"]