  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Dublin: 4 °C Wednesday 10 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

A second South African prospect joins up with Munster's academy

Outside centre Matt More broke a try-scoring record for his school last year.

By Murray Kinsella Wednesday 10 Jan 2018, 6:23 PM
2 hours ago 7,338 Views 44 Comments
http://the42.ie/3789670

YESTERDAY, WE BROUGHT you news that 18-year-old South African tighthead prop Keynan Knox has linked up with Munsterâ€™s academy and it now transpires that another young South African player has joined the provinceâ€™s ranks.

More 2

Outside centre Matt More moved to Ireland late last year around the same time as Knox, having finished school in South Africa in December.

19-year-old More is also rated as a fine talent within South African rugby circles, having excelled for St. Andrewâ€™s College in the Eastern Province region.

More played for theÂ Eastern Province Country Districts provincial side at the 2016 Craven Week during his penultimate year in school, impressing at the famous underage competition, while he also received a call-up to the Eastern Province U19 team.

More 3

This year, More was not eligible to play for theÂ Eastern Province side at Craven Week, but he helped St. Andrewâ€™s to a superb season in which they lost just two games.

A pacy, intelligent presence in midfield, 97kg and 6â€™2â€³ More scored a record-breaking 29 tries for the school in 2017, meaning he dotted down a remarkable 45 times in 43 games over the course of three years for St Andrewâ€™s 1st XV.

Itâ€™s understood that a number of professional sides in South Africa were interested in More, including the Bulls, but he has instead made a move to Munster and is now training with the provinceâ€™s academy alongside tighthead prop Knox.

More 1

More, who is also capable of playing at fullback, is not Irish-qualified.Â However, both More and Knox are understood to have arrived in Ireland in 2017, meaning they would potentially be able to complete a three-year residency period before the altering of World Rugbyâ€™s regulation to five years on 31 December, 2020.

With the two South Africans not being contracted to Munsterâ€™s full senior squad, they will not be counted among the provinceâ€™s batch of NIQ players in the shorter term.

QualifyingÂ the playersÂ for Ireland under the residency regulation is understood to be far from the thoughts of Munster at this point, as they assess the quality and potential of both young men.

- Clips via School Sport Live.

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the yearâ€™s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Easonâ€™s, or order it here today (â‚¬10):

[embed id="embed_1"]

118kg South African teenage tighthead links with Munsterâ€™s academy

No grudge against Rassie despite confirmation of Waltersâ€™ Munster exit

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (44)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didnâ€™t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the weekâ€™s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
LIVE: Chelsea v Arsenal, League Cup semi-final
LIVE: Chelsea v Arsenal, League Cup semi-final
Ronaldo just the 49th most valuable player in the world as 5 Premier League stars make top 10
Lukaku seeking legal advice over 'voodoo' claim
FOOTBALL
Former Chelsea boss Villas-Boas withdraws from Dakar Rally after crash
Former Chelsea boss Villas-Boas withdraws from Dakar Rally after crash
Voodoo to blame for Lukaku leaving Everton, claims club's majority shareholder
'Mourinho said serious words and used serious words. I won't forget this'
LIVERPOOL
League and FA Cup-winning Liverpool goalkeeper dies
League and FA Cup-winning Liverpool goalkeeper dies
'For sure he was our target' - Conte admits Chelsea wanted Van Dijk
Liverpool urged to sign PSG midfielder as Coutinho replacement
EUROPEAN RUGBY CHAMPIONS CUP
'Iâ€™ve been stuck with this stigma of concussion and it's frustrating because it's not true'
'Iâ€™ve been stuck with this stigma of concussion and it's frustrating because it's not true'
Leinster facing big selection calls despite the loss of Ringrose and O'Brien for Glasgow
No return date in sight as Ulster deregister Jared Payne from Champions Cup squad
LEINSTER
Ringrose a doubt for Ireland's Six Nations campaign after undergoing ankle surgery
Ringrose a doubt for Ireland's Six Nations campaign after undergoing ankle surgery
As it happened: Leinster v Ulster, Pro14
'If I'm playing well for Ulster then there's no reason I can't do it for Ireland'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie