  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 1 °C Friday 9 February, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Dundalk complete deal for ex-Swansea goalkeeper ahead of Cork City clash

Former Ireland underage international Ross Treacy was released by the Premier League club last summer.

By Paul Dollery Friday 9 Feb 2018, 11:29 AM
18 minutes ago 419 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3842648
Image: Swansea City AFC
Image: Swansea City AFC

DUNDALK MANAGER STEPHEN Kenny has added to his goalkeeping options ahead of the 2018 season, which begins when they contest the President’s Cup against Cork City at Oriel Park on Sunday afternoon.

The SSE Airtricity League Premier Division club have announced the signing of Ross Treacy. The 19-year-old former Ireland underage international joins the Lilywhites having left English Premier League club Swansea City last summer.

“I am happy to be at Dundalk,” Treacy told the club’s official website. “The club has done some big things in the last few years and it has been great to look from afar. I have been watching that and there’s always progression here. The club is on the up and I want to be part of that.

“I am looking forward to competing for places here and helping the team in whatever way I can. Stephen [Kenny] got in touch with me last summer but I missed the deadline. Lucky enough he got back in touch with me at the start of this pre-season. He asked me to come up and train. I feel it has gone well and I was delighted to be offered a deal.

“The lads have been good to me so far. A great group of people, I have known some of them from playing with them before so that helps. It has been good so far.”

Treacy played his underage football with Parkvilla in Navan, before joining St Kevin’s Boys. From there he was signed by Swansea. The Meath native will be competing with Gary Rogers and Gabriel Sava in his bid to experience first-team football at Dundalk.

“I was at Swansea City for three years and that was an eye-opener,” he said. “It taught me a lot about how football works. I got a better understanding of it. It helped me with my technical ability to compete here.

“I am in a good place. There isn’t much difference between football here and in the UK. The gap has certainly got smaller. The pace and the intensity in games and training, there isn’t a major difference now.”

Treacy added: “The plan is to get my head down and challenge both Gabby and Gary for the spots ahead of me. That’s what I want to do. I want to make sure that when an opportunity comes around, I am ready to come in for the team. I want to push the lads, hopefully they will push me too and it’ll be healthy competition.”

Fresh faces can breathe new life into a heated rivalry that resumes this weekend

Maguire ahead of schedule on road to recovery as he closes in on return

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
'I just know that we African players are proud of ourselves'
'I just know that we African players are proud of ourselves'
Watch: Ex-Man United striker Van Persie takes 50 seconds to score first Feyenoord goal in 14 years
'I was definitely a big fan' – Pulisic admits Man United support
ITALY
O'Shea: 'Thatâs sport. Thatâs why Iâll never do any job in Ireland'
O'Shea: 'That’s sport. That’s why I’ll never do any job in Ireland'
World Cup plans go hand-in-hand with the present tense for Ireland
'When you're not able to do something, it becomes mental': McGrath ready to roar again
IRELAND
Schmidt demanding Ireland 'to keep scoring, keep driving forward'
Schmidt demanding Ireland 'to keep scoring, keep driving forward'
'He reminds me of a young Christian Cullen. He is box office' - O'Shea
Ireland leave little to chance and more talking points ahead of Italy clash
SIX NATIONS
Following a 6-year absence, Lionel Beauxis will start for France against Scotland
Following a 6-year absence, Lionel Beauxis will start for France against Scotland
England coach urges World Rugby to clamp down on 'out of order' Alun Wyn Jones
'I expect Jordan to provide what he has been providing in provincial matches'
JOE SCHMIDT
'He's got a real understanding of the game': Schmidt welcomes Payne's coaching role
'He's got a real understanding of the game': Schmidt welcomes Payne's coaching role
Schmidt looks to maintain freshness as he manages the workload of his pack
Larmour in line for Test debut as Schmidt tweaks pack for Italy

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie