  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 1 °C Sunday 4 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Daly returns to England squad ahead of crunch France clash

England have received a boost with Elliot Daly, Sam Simmonds and Kyle Sinckler all in the squad to prepare for the clash with France.

By The42 Team Saturday 3 Mar 2018, 3:07 PM
12 hours ago 6,457 Views 11 Comments
http://the42.ie/3883694

ELLIOT DALY HAS returned to England’s Six Nations squad ahead of next weekend’s crunch clash against France, while Sam Simmonds and Kyle Sinckler are also back in a 33-man party after regaining fitness.

Wasps winger Daly played no part in England’s first three matches due to a combination of ankle and calf injuries, but has expressed hope he will be fit to play in next weekend’s contest in Paris.

Daly has cleared the first hurdle after being named in Eddie Jones’ training squad, ahead of a fixture England have to win to maintain their title hopes following a damaging Calcutta Cup defeat to Scotland last time out.

Nimble-footed number eight Simmonds returns, the Exeter Chiefs forward having sustained a shoulder injury in the round-two victory over Wales.

Prop Sinckler is also named, with the Harlequins front-rower having not played a part in the tournament thus far due to a hamstring problem.

England training squad

Forwards: Dan Cole, Charlie Ewels, Jamie George, Dylan Hartley, James Haskell, Nathan Hughes, Maro Itoje, George Kruis, Courtney Lawes, Joe Launchbury, Joe Marler, Zach Mercer, Chris Robshaw, Sam Simmonds, Kyle Sinckler, Sam Underhill, Mako Vunipola, Harry Williams.

Backs: Mike Brown, Danny Care, Elliot Daly, Owen Farrell, George Ford, Gabriel Ibitoye (apprentice player), Jonathan Joseph, Alex Lozowski, Jonny May, Jack Nowell, Marcus Smith (apprentice player), Denny Solomona, Ben Te’o, Anthony Watson, Richard Wigglesworth.

- Omni

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
'He has the desire for scoring' - Klopp hails Salah's goal record as scoring run continues
'He has the desire for scoring' - Klopp hails Salah's goal record as scoring run continues
Salah scores again to send Reds into second as Rafa returns to Anfield
Spurs cement top-four position while Swansea strengthen survival hopes
FOOTBALL
Two-goal Ronaldo reaches another milestone as Real cruise to victory
Two-goal Ronaldo reaches another milestone as Real cruise to victory
PSG have confirmed that Neymar's surgery this weekend was a success
Dramatic 93rd-minute Dybala winner keeps pressure on table-toppers Napoli
MANCHESTER CITY
Rafa returns to Liverpool, City close in on United title triumph and more Premier League talking points
Rafa returns to Liverpool, City close in on United title triumph and more Premier League talking points
More woe for Wenger as Man City cruise past Arsenal again
As it happened: Arsenal v Manchester City, Premier League
NEWCASTLE UNITED
As it happened: Liverpool vs Newcastle United, Premier League
As it happened: Liverpool vs Newcastle United, Premier League
Klopp sees Liverpool as more 'unpredictable' without Coutinho
'Big lies' - Mourinho dismisses reports of Pogba row and talk he wants to leave
ARSENAL
Rodgers living the Hoop dream, but says dreams come to an end amid Arsenal links
Rodgers living the Hoop dream, but says dreams come to an end amid Arsenal links
'He wants to get things right' - Hughton backs 'outstanding' Wenger to turn Arsenal around
Guardiola backs Henry to enter management after Arsenal thrashing

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie