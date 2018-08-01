This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
England preparing bid to host 2030 Fifa World Cup

Having missed out in 2006 and 2018, the FA are looking into the possibility of securing the finals in 12 years’ time.

By AFP Wednesday 1 Aug 2018, 5:45 PM
England finished fourth at this summer's World Cup finals in Russia.
Image: Tim Goode
Image: Tim Goode

ENGLAND’S FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION (FA) has confirmed today that it has taken the first steps to becoming Europe’s only bid for the 2030 World Cup.

England won the only World Cup it has ever hosted in 1966 but lost with bids for the 2006 and 2018 competitions — to Germany and Russia respectively.

While no decision will be made by the FA until next year, it has approved the launch of a feasibility study into the finals in 12 years’ time.

“Last month, the English FA board agreed to conduct feasibility work into the possibility of putting itself forward to be Uefa’s potential candidate to host the 2030 Fifa World Cup,” said FA chairman Greg Clarke.

© AFP 2018 

