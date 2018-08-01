England preparing bid to host 2030 Fifa World Cup

ENGLAND’S FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION (FA) has confirmed today that it has taken the first steps to becoming Europe’s only bid for the 2030 World Cup.

England won the only World Cup it has ever hosted in 1966 but lost with bids for the 2006 and 2018 competitions — to Germany and Russia respectively.

While no decision will be made by the FA until next year, it has approved the launch of a feasibility study into the finals in 12 years’ time.

“Last month, the English FA board agreed to conduct feasibility work into the possibility of putting itself forward to be Uefa’s potential candidate to host the 2030 Fifa World Cup,” said FA chairman Greg Clarke.

More to follow

- © AFP 2018

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!