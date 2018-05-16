  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Ex-Kilmacud Crokes and UCD coach replaces key member of Dundalk's backroom staff

With Graham Byrne leaving earlier this month, Eoin Clarkin will look after strength and conditioning at the SSE Airtricity League club.

By Ben Blake Wednesday 16 May 2018, 9:00 PM
New S&C coach Eoin Clarkin.
Image: Dundalkfc.com
New S&C coach Eoin Clarkin.
New S&C coach Eoin Clarkin.
Image: Dundalkfc.com

DUNDALK HAVE FOUND a new strength and conditioning coach.

The Lilywhites announced at the start of the month that Graham Byrne was leaving the role after five years.

Having joined at the beginning of the 2013 campaign, Byrne became an integral part of Stephen Kenny’s backroom staff during a period that saw them win three SSE Airtricity League Premier Division titles and an FAI Cup as well as their Europa League adventure in 2016.

He currently holds a similar position under Pete McGrath with Louth’s inter-county footballers.

This evening, it has been announced that Eoin Clarkin will be his successor. Founder of Advanced Athlete Development, Clarkin has experience working with the Kilmacud Crokes senior footballers and UCD at various levels.

“I have been working in the League of Ireland for the last couple of years as a Strength and Conditioning Coach with UCD first team down to the academy,” he said.

“I’ve just completed my Master’s Degree in Performance Science with Setanta College and I have also spent time working in the GAA with Kilmacud Crokes.

“I have completed my Uefa B licence a couple of years ago and spent some time coaching football in a technical and tactical role, so I have seen it from both the physical side and sports science side as well as being down at pitch level – I feel this has given me a great insight into the game.”

He added: “Working with Dundalk FC is an opportunity that I couldn’t turn down. They are the most successful team in Ireland over the last couple of years and you can see that from their European success.

I knew about the setup they already had here and the buy in that they have from the players which was something that I really couldn’t turn down.

“I’m delighted to be here now and I really can’t wait to get started with the boys, to see what I can bring to the table and an already successful team.

“Anyone I have talked to about Dundalk FC has spoken so highly of everything at Oriel Park – the culture, the players and the whole setup in itself. It’s a brilliant opportunity for me and I am buzzing to get going.”

Meanwhile, Dundalk’s new US-based owners Peak6 are reportedly in talks with French club St-Etienne about a potential takeover.

Ben Blake
