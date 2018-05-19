  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 19 °C Saturday 19 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Liveblog

5,439 Views 3 Comments
Share

The last time these side’s met in an FA Cup final was 11 years ago.

It was Jose Mourinho in charge of Chelsea back then in 2007, and Didier Drogba the man who scored the golden goal.

The Portuguese has 24 major honours to his name, but that success in 2007 was the only time he secured the FA Cup.

Source: England/YouTube

Right, with a little over half an hour to go before kick-off — how do we see this one going? Let us know below!


Poll Results:




A big talking point ahead of today’s final surrounds Antonio Conte, who has arrived at Wembley.

12 months ago he was on top of the world having claimed the Premier League in his debut campaign and was aiming to secure a double having made it to last year’s FA Cup final too.

Ever since, however, his side have disappointed and Conte’s future at the club remains very unclear. A win today would be a fine way to sign off, if he goes — two major trophies during two seasons at Chelsea.

That, on top of the chance to stick it to his counterpart today, Jose Mourinho. The pair have had words in the past and there is certainly no love lost between them. 

Chelsea v Manchester United - The Emirates FA Cup Final Source: Darren Walsh

Chelsea v Manchester United - The Emirates FA Cup Final

So, today’s teams are:

Chelsea: Courtois, Azpilicueta, Cahill, Rudiger, Moses, Fabregas, Kante, Bakayoko, Alonso, Hazard, Giroud.

Subs: Caballero, Barkley, Morata, Pedro, Zappacosta, Willian, Chalobah.

Man United: De Gea, Valencia, Smalling, Jones, Young, Herrera, Matic, Pogba, Lingard, Rashford, Sanchez.

Subs: Bailly, Mata, Lukaku, Martial, Romero, Darmian, McTominay.

Let’s get started with the team news…

It has been a disappointing season for both sets of teams contesting today’s showpiece finale.

Jose Mourinho’s side finished a dismal 19 points behind rivals Man City in the race for the title. Chelsea, meanwhile, as defending champions trailed Pep Guardiola’s side by a whopping 30 points.

Antonio Conte’s future at the club is uncertain. Failure to secure Champions League football for next season means even an FA Cup title success might not save his job at Stamford Bridge — if he even wants the job himself.

Man United’s shock Champions League exit at the quarter-final stage against Seville cast dark clouds over this season when combined with their failure to mount a proper title challenge.

That said, a second-placed finish combined with a cup could be enough to say it hasn’t been the disaster of a season many have deemed it this year.

There’s a little under an hour to go before we get underway!

We’ll be bringing you all the action from the English capital as Manchester United attempt to equal Arsenal’s record of 13 FA Cup titles, while Chelsea try to claim their eighth.

Good afternoon! And welcome to our coverage of this year’s FA Cup final live from Wembley.

About the author:

About the author
Aaron Gallagher
@AaronGallagher8
aaron@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Ref review: Were the big calls in the Champions Cup final correct?
Ref review: Were the big calls in the Champions Cup final correct?
Best and Henderson ruled out of Champions Cup play-off as potential debutant makes Ulster bench
Analysis: How Leinster dug out the win in a compelling final five minutes
FOOTBALL
Tears aplenty as Buffon says farewell in final Juventus appearance after 17 seasons
Tears aplenty as Buffon says farewell in final Juventus appearance after 17 seasons
Juventus hope to announce signing of Emre Can after Champions League final
Former Liverpool and Germany defender takes managerial career to the A-League
LEINSTER
Fired-up Munster get first shot at toppling European champions Leinster
Fired-up Munster get first shot at toppling European champions Leinster
'We're always looking' - Leinster considering move for foreign signing
Robbie Henshaw out for 'a few weeks' but should to be fit for Ireland tour
HURLING
'Iâm a hurling person...I love being in the middle of them' - Sheedy on joining Antrim cause
'I’m a hurling person...I love being in the middle of them' - Sheedy on joining Antrim cause
Star forward Keaney ruled out as Dublin make one change for trip to Wexford
'People are saying, 'this is five years on, you were 21, you're 26 now, where are you?''
CHELSEA
'Cantona had the presence, just the way he stood. There was a period in the 90s when he was king'
'Cantona had the presence, just the way he stood. There was a period in the 90s when he was king'
Lampard: 'I don't know what Pogba is... He must wreck Jose's head'
19-year-old Chelsea youngster set to train with England World Cup squad

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie