Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte battle for the final piece of domestic silverware up for grabs in this year’s FA Cup final.
The last time these side’s met in an FA Cup final was 11 years ago.
It was Jose Mourinho in charge of Chelsea back then in 2007, and Didier Drogba the man who scored the golden goal.
The Portuguese has 24 major honours to his name, but that success in 2007 was the only time he secured the FA Cup.Source: England/YouTube
Right, with a little over half an hour to go before kick-off — how do we see this one going? Let us know below!
A big talking point ahead of today’s final surrounds Antonio Conte, who has arrived at Wembley.
12 months ago he was on top of the world having claimed the Premier League in his debut campaign and was aiming to secure a double having made it to last year’s FA Cup final too.
Ever since, however, his side have disappointed and Conte’s future at the club remains very unclear. A win today would be a fine way to sign off, if he goes — two major trophies during two seasons at Chelsea.
That, on top of the chance to stick it to his counterpart today, Jose Mourinho. The pair have had words in the past and there is certainly no love lost between them.
So, today’s teams are:
Chelsea: Courtois, Azpilicueta, Cahill, Rudiger, Moses, Fabregas, Kante, Bakayoko, Alonso, Hazard, Giroud.
Subs: Caballero, Barkley, Morata, Pedro, Zappacosta, Willian, Chalobah.
Man United: De Gea, Valencia, Smalling, Jones, Young, Herrera, Matic, Pogba, Lingard, Rashford, Sanchez.
Subs: Bailly, Mata, Lukaku, Martial, Romero, Darmian, McTominay.
Today's team: Courtois, Azpilicueta, Cahill (c), Rudiger, Moses, Kante, Fabregas, Bakayoko, Alonso, Hazard, Giroud.— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) May 19, 2018
Subs: Caballero, Zappacosta, Chalobah, Barkley, Pedro, Willian, Morata. #FACupFinal pic.twitter.com/pSekQSv1cp
🔴 Introducing #MUFC's #EmiratesFACup final starting line-up! 🔴 #ForUnited pic.twitter.com/OnPVGTrJfM— Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 19, 2018
Let’s get started with the team news…
It has been a disappointing season for both sets of teams contesting today’s showpiece finale.
Jose Mourinho’s side finished a dismal 19 points behind rivals Man City in the race for the title. Chelsea, meanwhile, as defending champions trailed Pep Guardiola’s side by a whopping 30 points.
Antonio Conte’s future at the club is uncertain. Failure to secure Champions League football for next season means even an FA Cup title success might not save his job at Stamford Bridge — if he even wants the job himself.
Man United’s shock Champions League exit at the quarter-final stage against Seville cast dark clouds over this season when combined with their failure to mount a proper title challenge.
That said, a second-placed finish combined with a cup could be enough to say it hasn’t been the disaster of a season many have deemed it this year.
There’s a little under an hour to go before we get underway!
We’ll be bringing you all the action from the English capital as Manchester United attempt to equal Arsenal’s record of 13 FA Cup titles, while Chelsea try to claim their eighth.
Good afternoon! And welcome to our coverage of this year’s FA Cup final live from Wembley.
