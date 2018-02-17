The big guns kept apart in FA Cup quarter-final draw

FOUR OF THE top Premier League’s top five were kept apart in Saturday’s draw for the FA Cup quarter-finals as Manchester United host Brighton, whilst Chelsea visit Leicester.

Tottenham Hotspur face a trip to Sheffield Wednesday or Swansea, who need a replay after Saturday’s 0-0 draw at Hillsborough, should Mauricio Pochettino’s men overcome third-tier Rochdale on Sunday.

Manchester City continue their quest for a historic quadruple of Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup with a fifth round trip to Wigan on Monday.

Should Pep Guardiola’s men avoid a repeat of the Latics’ shock 2013 FA Cup final victory, City will be at home to Southampton in the last eight.

The quarter-final ties will be played on the weekend of 16/17/18 March.

FA Cup quarter-final draw:

Manchester United v Brighton

Leicester City v Chelsea

Manchester City/Wigan Athletic v Southampton

Sheffield Wednesday/Swansea City v Rochdale/Tottenham

