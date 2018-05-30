This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Torres set for move to Japan after league officials jump the gun with announcement

The Spanish striker has been linked with a move to Sagan.

By AFP Wednesday 30 May 2018, 4:22 PM
51 minutes ago 1,107 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4044717
Image: Getty Images
Image: Getty Images

EMBARRASSED J-LEAGUE officials issued an apology on Wednesday after announcing that Spanish World Cup winner Fernando Torres had completed a transfer to Japanese club Sagan Tosu.

But the leaked post, which was dated 31 May but hastily removed from the J-League’s official website, could still signal Torres’s arrival in Japan after speculation linking the former Liverpool striker with a move.

Before being deleted, the news was widely shared on social media, triggering rumours of a formal announcement from Kyushu-based Sagan.

Japan’s professional football league, which was launched in 1993, welcomed Barcelona icon Andres Iniesta to rival club Vissel Kobe last week.

On its official Twitter feed the J-League apologised for the gaffe.

“We deeply apologise to staff and fans of Sagan Tosu for the misunderstanding,” officials tweeted.

Ex-Chelsea striker Torres, who scored the winner for Spain in Euro 2008 final and also won the 2010 World Cup and another European title in 2012, is leaving his boyhood club Atletico Madrid.

The 34-year-old has also been linked with a move to the Major League Soccer’s Chicago Fire.

But Sagan, who are languishing second from bottom of the J-League first division, have emerged as a candidate to sign Torres as they look to ease their relegation fears.

© – AFP 2018

AFP

