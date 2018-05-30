Man City close in on Mahrez for reported club-record Â£60m

MANCHESTER CITY ARE closing in on a Â£60 million deal for Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez.

According to a number of media outlets including the Manchester Evening News, the English Premier League champions are nearing a move for the 27-year-old after missing out on a deal in January.

The Premier League champions are ready to make the Algeria international the clubâ€™s most expensive player, eclipsing the Â£57 million paid to get the services of Aymeric Laporte during the winter transfer window.

The Citizens are expected to pay considerable add-ons for 2015-16 PFA Player of the Year that will take the fee to an excess of Â£75million.

Leicester City finished the 2017-18 season placed ninth in the English top-flight, with Mahrez notching 12 goals in 36 outings.

