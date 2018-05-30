This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Man City close in on Mahrez for reported club-record Â£60m

The Algerian has been keen on a move away from Leicester City for some time now.

By The42 Team Wednesday 30 May 2018, 2:42 PM
42 minutes ago 1,786 Views 4 Comments
Mahrez and (behind) Leicester City team-mate Jamie Vardy.
Image: Paul Harding
Image: Paul Harding

MANCHESTER CITY ARE closing in on a Â£60 million deal for Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez.

According to a number of media outlets including the Manchester Evening News, the English Premier League champions are nearing a move for the 27-year-old after missing out on a deal in January.

The Premier League champions are ready to make the Algeria international the clubâ€™s most expensive player, eclipsing the Â£57 million paid to get the services of Aymeric Laporte during the winter transfer window.

The Citizens are expected to pay considerable add-ons for 2015-16 PFA Player of the Year that will take the fee to an excess of Â£75million.

Leicester City finished the 2017-18 season placed ninth in the English top-flight, with Mahrez notching 12 goals in 36 outings.

