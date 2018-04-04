Fitzgerald called in as Munster rule Zebo out of weekend match in South Africa

THE HAMSTRING INJURY that ended Simon Zeboâ€™s Champions Cup quarter-final early will keep him out of Pro14 action this weekend.
The Corkman was a surprise inclusion in the southern provinceâ€™s 28-strong touring party for the two-match trip to South Africa, which will be book-ended by knockout European games.
Darren Sweetnam (â€˜carrying a knockâ€™) has also been crossed off Johann van Graanâ€™s list of available players for Saturdayâ€™s meeting with the Southern Kings in CJ Standerâ€™s home city of George.
Stephen Fitzgerald has been called in as extra back three cover for the two matches ahead, and Munster have also added a third scrum-half in Jack Stafford to swell the group to 30 and make resting Conor Murray against either the Kings or Cheetahs possibility.
