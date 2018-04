Fitzgerald called in as Munster rule Zebo out of weekend match in South Africa

THE HAMSTRING INJURY that ended Simon Zebo’s Champions Cup quarter-final early will keep him out of Pro14 action this weekend.

Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

The Corkman was a surprise inclusion in the southern province’s 28-strong touring party for the two-match trip to South Africa, which will be book-ended by knockout European games.

Darren Sweetnam (‘carrying a knock’) has also been crossed off Johann van Graan’s list of available players for Saturday’s meeting with the Southern Kings in CJ Stander’s home city of George.

Felix Jones joined in training in Cape Town today... Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

... and so did Johann van Graan. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Stephen Fitzgerald has been called in as extra back three cover for the two matches ahead, and Munster have also added a third scrum-half in Jack Stafford to swell the group to 30 and make resting Conor Murray against either the Kings or Cheetahs possibility.