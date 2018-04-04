  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Fitzgerald called in as Munster rule Zebo out of weekend match in South Africa

Johann van Graan now has a touring squad of 30 for matches against the Kings and Cheetahs.

By Sean Farrell Wednesday 4 Apr 2018, 1:15 PM
45 minutes ago 3,361 Views 4 Comments
THE HAMSTRING INJURY that ended Simon Zeboâ€™s Champions Cup quarter-final early will keep him out of Pro14 action this weekend.

Simon Zebo Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

The Corkman was a surprise inclusion in the southern provinceâ€™s 28-strong touring party for the two-match trip to South Africa, which will be book-ended by knockout European games.

Darren Sweetnam (â€˜carrying a knockâ€™) has also been crossed off Johann van Graanâ€™s list of available players for Saturdayâ€™s meeting with the Southern Kings in CJ Standerâ€™s home city of George.

Felix Jones Felix Jones joined in training in Cape Town today... Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Johann van Graan ... and so did Johann van Graan. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Stephen Fitzgerald has been called in as extra back three cover for the two matches ahead, and Munster have also added a third scrum-half in Jack Stafford to swell the group to 30 and make resting Conor Murray against either the Kings or Cheetahs possibility.

Connacht take aim at Ospreys determined to keep the season alive

Chaos, stars and â€˜SUMOâ€™ firing Leinster up for revenge match with Scarlets

Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

