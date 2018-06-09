This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tyrone 1-6 Meath 0-7 – HT

CHANCE! McAliskey cracks a thunderous srike off the crossbar!

Tyrone 1-6 Meath 0-7

32 mins – Andrew Colgan pulls off a stunning save from Padraig McNulty and McAliskey sends the 45 wide.

CHANCE! McAliskey flashes a goal chance narrowly wide.

Tyrone 1-6 Meath 0-7

23 mins – Lenihan’s third free brings Meath to within two points.

Tyrone 1-5 Meath 0-6

19 mins – Michael McKiernan curls over a stunning score for the Red Hand.

Tyrone 1-4 Meath 0-6

17 mins – Donnelly injects the pace through the middle before feeding McAliskey for the score.

Tyrone 1-3 Meath 0-6

16 mins – Meath have hit the last four scores of the game and O’Sullivan nails a good effort to level us up.

Tyrone 1-3 Meath 0-5

11 mins – Meath are picking holes in the Tyrone rearguard and Donal Keogan slots it over the bar.

Tyrone 1-3 Meath 0-4

10 mins – Lenihan converts another free after Cillian O’Sullivan was fouled.

Tyrone 1-3 Meath 0-3

9 mins – Good response by Meath as Lenihan swings a free over the bar.

Tyrone 1-3 Meath 0-2

8 mins – McAliskey has scored all of Tyrone’s tally as they lead by four early on.

Tyrone 0-3 Meath 0-2

6 mins- James McEntee pulls one back for the Royals.

Tyrone 0-3 Meath 0-1

5 mins – McAliskey wins a short kick-out and almost chips the Meath keeper, but it just about lands over the bar.

Tyrone 0-1 Meath 0-0

3 mins – Mattie Donnelly is fouled as he races forwad and Connor McAliskey swings over the free.

Meath vs Tyrone throws-in shortly.

Derry 2-14 Kildare 2-22 – FT

Kildare pick up their first victory since 17 June 2017 and book a place in round 2 of the qualifiers.

Here are the games we’ll be focusing on this evening:

All-Ireland SFC qualifiers Round 1
Meath v Tyrone, Pairc Tailteann, 5pm
Limerick v Mayo, Gaelic Grounds, 6pm
Offaly v Antrim, Bord na Mona O’Connor Park, 6pm
Wicklow v Cavan, Joule Park, 6pm
Westmeath v Armagh, TEG Cusack Park, 7pm

Derry 2-13 Kildare 2-20

The latest score from Derry, where Cian O’Neill’s Kildare look set to pick up their first win in over a year. The game is well into stoppage-time and should conclude shortly.

