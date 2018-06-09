Plenty of Round 1 qualifiers up for decision today.
Tyrone 1-6 Meath 0-7 – HT
CHANCE! McAliskey cracks a thunderous srike off the crossbar!
32 mins – Andrew Colgan pulls off a stunning save from Padraig McNulty and McAliskey sends the 45 wide.
CHANCE! McAliskey flashes a goal chance narrowly wide.
23 mins – Lenihan’s third free brings Meath to within two points.
McAliskey celebrating his early goal for Tyrone.
19 mins – Michael McKiernan curls over a stunning score for the Red Hand.
17 mins – Donnelly injects the pace through the middle before feeding McAliskey for the score.
16 mins – Meath have hit the last four scores of the game and O’Sullivan nails a good effort to level us up.
11 mins – Meath are picking holes in the Tyrone rearguard and Donal Keogan slots it over the bar.
10 mins – Lenihan converts another free after Cillian O’Sullivan was fouled.
9 mins – Good response by Meath as Lenihan swings a free over the bar.
8 mins – McAliskey has scored all of Tyrone’s tally as they lead by four early on.
GOAL! McAliskey bags an early goal for Tyrone!
6 mins- James McEntee pulls one back for the Royals.
5 mins – McAliskey wins a short kick-out and almost chips the Meath keeper, but it just about lands over the bar.
3 mins – Mattie Donnelly is fouled as he races forwad and Connor McAliskey swings over the free.
Meath vs Tyrone throws-in shortly.
Derry 2-14 Kildare 2-22 – FT
Kildare pick up their first victory since 17 June 2017 and book a place in round 2 of the qualifiers.
Here are the games we’ll be focusing on this evening:
All-Ireland SFC qualifiers Round 1
Meath v Tyrone, Pairc Tailteann, 5pm
Limerick v Mayo, Gaelic Grounds, 6pm
Offaly v Antrim, Bord na Mona O’Connor Park, 6pm
Wicklow v Cavan, Joule Park, 6pm
Westmeath v Armagh, TEG Cusack Park, 7pm
Derry 2-13 Kildare 2-20
The latest score from Derry, where Cian O’Neill’s Kildare look set to pick up their first win in over a year. The game is well into stoppage-time and should conclude shortly.
Hello and welcome to today’s football match tracker, where we’ll be keeping you up to date with all today’s action in Round 1 of the All-Ireland qualifiers.
Earlier this afternoon Waterford stunned Wexford to claim their first championship victory since 2011. You can read more about that game here:
