Fulham are one game away from the Premier League after 17-year-old inspires second-half comeback

A GOAL FROM 17-year-old Ryan Sessegnon inspired a second-half comeback that saw Fulham beat Derby 2-0 on the night and 2-1 on aggregate in tonightâ€™s Championship playoff semi-final second-leg.

After Sessegnonâ€™s 47th-minute opener,Â Denis Odoiâ€™s all-important second ensured Fulham were going to Wembley.

They will meet either Middlesbrough or Aston Villa in the final, with Steve Bruceâ€™s side 1-0 up after the first leg.

More to follow

