Italy name former City boss Mancini as new head coach

Mancini will be in charge for Italy's friendly games next month.

Mancini will be in charge for Italy's friendly games next month.

ROBERTO MANCINI HAS been appointed the new head coach of Italy, the Italian football federation (FIGC) confirmed this evening.

The 53-year-old former Manchester City and Inter Milan manager left his previous post with Zenit St Petersburg at the weekend and will be officially presented on Tuesday.

“The FIGC can confirm that Roberto Mancini has been named new Head Coach of the National Team and will be presented tomorrow (Tuesday),” the Italian FA said in a statement.

Italy have been without a permanent coach since Gian Piero Ventura was sacked after they failed to qualify for the World Cup for the first time in 60 years after losing to playoff opponents Sweden in November.

Mancini led City to their first English league title in 44 years in 2012, and won three Serie A titles with Inter Milan. He also won Italian Cups with Inter, Fiorentina and Lazio.

The Italy squad will convene next week ahead of friendlies against Saudi Arabia (28 May), France (1 June) and the Netherlands (4 June).

Roberto #Mancini has signed as the new #Italy Coach! 🖊🇮🇹



The @FIGC has reached an agreement with Mancini to start in the role and there will be an official presentation tomorrow at 12:00 CEST in #Coverciano.#VivoAzzurro pic.twitter.com/xp9v22Vx5A — Italy (@azzurri) May 14, 2018

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!