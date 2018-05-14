  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Italy name former City boss Mancini as new head coach

The 64-year-old left his role with Zenit at the weekend.

By The42 Team Monday 14 May 2018, 8:47 PM
1 hour ago 1,253 Views 3 Comments
Mancini will be in charge for Italy's friendly games next month.
Image: Ronny Hartmann
Image: Ronny Hartmann

ROBERTO MANCINI HAS been appointed the new head coach of Italy, the Italian football federation (FIGC) confirmed this evening.

The 53-year-old former Manchester City and Inter Milan manager left his previous post with Zenit St Petersburg at the weekend and will be officially presented on Tuesday.

“The FIGC can confirm that Roberto Mancini has been named new Head Coach of the National Team and will be presented tomorrow (Tuesday),” the Italian FA said in a statement.

Italy have been without a permanent coach since Gian Piero Ventura was sacked after they failed to qualify for the World Cup for the first time in 60 years after losing to playoff opponents Sweden in November.

Mancini led City to their first English league title in 44 years in 2012, and won three Serie A titles with Inter Milan. He also won Italian Cups with Inter, Fiorentina and Lazio.

The Italy squad will convene next week ahead of friendlies against Saudi Arabia (28 May), France (1 June) and the Netherlands (4 June).

Having been largely frozen out until now, Inter’s star man makes provisional Argentina World Cup squad

Neymar and Coutinho headline Brazil’s squad for this summer’s World Cup

About the author:

The42 Team

