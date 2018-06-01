This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 17 °C Friday 1 June, 2018
Neville: Bale can be Man United game-changer like a Messi or Ronaldo

The Real Madrid forward has hinted at a summer transfer, and Neville would love to see him move to Old Trafford.

By The42 Team Friday 1 Jun 2018, 11:35 AM
34 minutes ago 1,333 Views 3 Comments
http://the42.ie/4047886
Could Bale be on his way back to the Premier League?
Image: David Ramos
Could Bale be on his way back to the Premier League?
Could Bale be on his way back to the Premier League?
Image: David Ramos

GARETH BALE COULD be a “game-changer” for Manchester United in the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo mould, says Gary Neville.

The Real Madrid forward has hinted at a summer move away from the Santiago Bernabeu, with the Wales international admitting after a match-winning performance off the bench in the Champions League final that he needs to be playing “week in, week out”.

That has not always been the case in recent years, with injury struggles and fierce competition for places nudging the 28-year-old down the pecking order towards the end of Zinedine Zidane’s reign in the Spanish capital.

Bale has, however, shown on countless occasions – for Tottenham and Madrid – that he boasts match-winning qualities and Neville hopes they will soon be on display at Old Trafford.

The former United defender told BBC Radio Manchester amid the mounting transfer talk: “I’ve got a lot of admiration for him as a player.

“I’d like to see Messi play for United or Ronaldo or Neymar or all these players, but the reality is they’ve got to want to come to the club.

“That’s the first question that needs to be asked.

“If he wants to come to United then absolutely, yes, because he’s a fantastic player and he is a game changer.

“For me every top club is looking for that player who is the difference, who can turn the big games.”

United are expected to be busy in the transfer market this summer, with Jose Mourinho under pressure to deliver following a trophyless campaign in 2017-18.

Goal has revealed that the Red Devils are closing on a deal for Porto defender Diogo Dalot, but there is the promise of more to come.

If the right additions can be found, then Neville believes there is cause for optimism regarding potential domestic and European challenges next term.

He added: “Once the disappointment finishes for all players and the coaching team and the fans, you always have that optimism for next season.

“That’s the way football always is. You always feel optimistic as a United fan about the next season and what the team can achieve.

“I’ve never – whether it be as a player, fan growing up, now today, never not felt optimistic going into a season.

“I’m positive for next season.”

‘I’m very relieved’: Arsenal midfielder escapes serious injury at World Cup training camp

‘It’s going to be emotional for me’ – Waterford set to lose goalkeeper after Cork showdown

The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
'A sad day for Real Madrid': Perez stunned by Zidane's exit
5 contenders to replace Zinedine Zidane as Real Madrid boss
'It's going to be emotional for me' - Waterford set to lose goalkeeper after Cork showdown
