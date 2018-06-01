This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 1 June, 2018
'I'm very relieved': Arsenal midfielder escapes serious injury at World Cup training camp

There were fears Granit Xhaka suffered knee ligament damage.

By AFP Friday 1 Jun 2018, 11:19 AM
50 minutes ago 1,894 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4048221
Xhaka is expected to be fit for Switzerland's World Cup opener.
Image: Erwin Spek/Soccrates
Xhaka is expected to be fit for Switzerland's World Cup opener.
Xhaka is expected to be fit for Switzerland's World Cup opener.
Image: Erwin Spek/Soccrates

ARSENAL MIDFIELDER GRANIT Xhaka expressed relief after getting good news about a training ground injury that threatened to scupper his World Cup chances for Switzerland on Thursday.

Xhaka hobbled off the pitch fearing he had damaged ligaments in his knee.

But the 25-year-old, who suffered a bone contusion injury that will sideline him for Sunday’s friendly against Spain in Villarreal, is expected to return to action quickly.

“I’m very relieved,” Xhaka said via a statement issued by the Swiss football federation.

Xhaka underwent a MRI scan which ruled out a more serious injury.

Swiss team doctor Pierre-Etienne Fournier said: “We’re very relieved. He has only suffered a painful bone contusion injury.

“The ligaments are intact, but we wanted to be sure that the meniscus wasn’t damaged either.”

Switzerland kick off their World Cup campaign against five-time champions Brazil on 15 June, before then facing Serbia and Costa Rica.

© – AFP 2018 

‘It’s going to be emotional for me’ – Waterford set to lose goalkeeper after Cork showdown

Seamus Coleman: ‘We’ve instructions to keep the ball better and we have to execute that better’

