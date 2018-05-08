  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 15 °C Tuesday 8 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'We would have preferred a better league campaign': Galway still searching for their best form

Centre-back Gearoid McInerney says the Tribesmen are ready to step things up as the Leinster campaign begins.

By Kevin O'Brien Tuesday 8 May 2018, 1:29 PM
1 hour ago 1,093 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3999527

OF ALL THE All-Ireland hurling contenders, Galway’s form so far in 2018 has been the hardest to read.

Gearoid McInerney Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

12 months ago, they blitzed their way through the spring campaign, thumping Tipperary by 16 points in the final, before claiming provincial and Liam MacCarthy honours in the summer.

Of course, any county that ends a long All-Ireland famine can take a while to raise a gallop the following season. That’s certainly been the case with the Tribesmen.

Galway only returned from their team holiday to New York and Cancun in the first week of January and opened up the with league wins over Antrim, Laois, Offaly and Dublin.

So far so good. Then came the real test in the Division 1B promotion decider at home to Limerick, which they lost by two. The defeat sent Galway on a collision course with Wexford in the league quarter-final, with Davy Fitzgerald’s side prevailing by three.

Davy Fitzgerald and Michael Donoghue Source: Donall Farmer/INPHO

How much Galway wanted to win that game can be debated, given Michael Donoghue’s curious tactic of employing David Burke – an All-Star midfielder for the past three seasons – at full-forward for the entire game.

It’s understandable that Donoghue may have been looking to keep his powder dry with a heavy schedule of four championship games in five weeks coming down the line. But centre-back Gearoid McInerney dismissed the notion that Galway didn’t take the league seriously.

“Our main focus at the time would have been to try go out and do the best we could in the league,” he said at the Leinster SHC launch.

“That didn’t really go our way so we just had to get over that, because championship is just around the corner. We’re concentrating on that now. We would have preferred a better league campaign but we have to move on from it.

Tom Morrissey and Gearoid McInerney Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

“It’s vital to be blooding new players the whole time. I suppose especially this year with the new format, you’ll need new players and you never know when you’ll need fresh legs. Panels are going to be massive this year.”

McInerney is coming off the back of his finest season in 2017, when he picked up his first All-Star. Rather than standing still, the 27-year-old is determined to bring his performances onto another level this summer.

“You’ve just got to look at yourself and areas you need to improve on. There’s plenty of them for everyone so you just have to be brutally honest with yourself and keep working away.

“Every day you go out and play a match you can easily take one or two things you did bad and one or two things you did good, and you just have to keep working on them. Even things you think you’re brilliant at could always do with a bit of tweaking.

“Especially the way the games are going now, not everyone will be playing you to your strengths so you need to be better at them other things.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Emlyn Mulligan: Leitrim ‘needed’ the win more than New York

Colm Cooper would be ‘amazed’ if Brogan plays for Dublin this summer

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien7
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
âIf you strip it all back in rugby, itâs who hits who the hardestâ
‘If you strip it all back in rugby, it’s who hits who the hardest’
Bath thrash London Irish to confirm Ulster will face Ospreys for last Champions Cup berth
JVDF taking inspiration from Jordi Murphy's post-knee injury excellence
ARSENAL
Koscielny 'devastated' as he faces 6 months on sidelines and will miss France's World Cup campaign
Koscielny 'devastated' as he faces 6 months on sidelines and will miss France's World Cup campaign
Fitting end to Arsene Wenger's last home game as Arsenal crush Burnley
'Merci Arsene' as Arsenal bid farewell to Wenger in final home game
FOOTBALL
Juventus plan Allegri talks amid Arsenal links
Juventus plan Allegri talks amid Arsenal links
'No one has ever called to ask us how much Messi is worth' - Barca president
Leicester boss calls for perspective amid speculation about his future at the club
HURLING
'We would have preferred a better league campaign': Galway still searching for their best form
'We would have preferred a better league campaign': Galway still searching for their best form
Limerick rain down the goals to begin All-Ireland U21 title defence with heavy win against 14-man Clare
As it happened: Clare v Limerick, Munster U21 hurling quarter-final
LEINSTER
Lancaster sees similarities between Johnny Sexton and Tom Brady
Lancaster sees similarities between Johnny Sexton and Tom Brady
Cullen and Lancaster's dynamic coaching relationship driving Leinster forward
'We shouldn't change the course of someone's direction unless it's in the interest of the player'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie