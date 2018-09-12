This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 12 September, 2018
Liberia president George Weah plays 79 minutes for national team at the age of 51

Would Michael D fancy a run against Wales or Denmark next month?

By Niall Kelly Wednesday 12 Sep 2018, 9:41 AM
46 minutes ago 2,029 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4231348
Weah: officially started his presidential term in January of this year.
Image: Liewig Christian/ABACA
Weah: officially started his presidential term in January of this year.
Weah: officially started his presidential term in January of this year.
Image: Liewig Christian/ABACA

LIBERIA PRESIDENT GEORGE Weah lined out for the national team in a friendly against Nigeria on Tuesday, aged 51.

Nigeria were 2-1 winners of the friendly in Monrovia, which was arranged as part of the celebrations to mark the decision to retire Weah’s famous number 14 jersey.

The former Fifa World Player of the Year played 79 minutes before he was substituted to a standing ovation.

Weah was elected as Liberian president late last year and was inaugurated for a six-year team in January.

Over 5,000 miles away in Nashville, Tennessee, his 18-year-old son Tim was also in international action last night, starting for the USA in their 1-0 win against Mexico.

About the author:

About the author
Niall Kelly
@niallkelly
niall@the42.ie

