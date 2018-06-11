This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Barcelona sell Spanish winger Deulofeu to Watford for €13m

The 24-year-old, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Vicarage Road, has signed a five-year deal.

By The42 Team Monday 11 Jun 2018, 4:13 PM
42 minutes ago 1,277 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4064504
Deulofeu hasn't quite made the grade at Barcelona.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Deulofeu hasn't quite made the grade at Barcelona.
Deulofeu hasn't quite made the grade at Barcelona.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

GERARD DEULOFEU IS set to join Watford from Barcelona for an initial €13million (£11.5m) fee, the La Liga champions have confirmed.

The 24-year-old has signed a five-year contract with the Premier League club, where he spent the second half of the 2017-18 season on loan.

The deal could cost Watford up to €17m (£15m) including variables, while Barca will receive a percentage of any future transfer fee.

We are very pleased to welcome Gerard back to Vicarage Road and thank FC Barcelona for their part in concluding this deal,” Watford chairman and CEO Scott Duxbury said.

“Our ambition to succeed and grow in the Premier League remains as strong as ever.” Deulofeu made seven appearances for Watford last season and scored a goal on his home debut in the 4-1 win over Chelsea in February.

The Spain international rejoined Barca from Everton last June, after he impressed during a loan spell with AC Milan.

The winger struggled for playing time under Ernesto Valverde, though, making only five starts in LaLiga before heading back to England with Watford.

16-year-old Shamrock Rovers goalkeeper ‘ready’ for the big stage, claims Bradley

After working his magic in Sweden, Swansea hope Potter can restore Premier League status

GAA
