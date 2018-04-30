  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
‘No-brainer’ for Gerrard to take Rangers job - Shearer

The Liverpool legend has been heavily linked with the vacant post at Ibrox.

By The42 Team Monday 30 Apr 2018, 1:59 PM
1 hour ago 2,656 Views 14 Comments
Gerrard has been working with Liverpool's underage teams in recent years.
Image: Matt McNulty - Manchester City
Image: Matt McNulty - Manchester City

FORMER ENGLAND STRIKER Alan Shearer says that Steven Gerrard should leap at the chance to become Rangers manager.

The Ibrox club continue to find themselves well off the pace of Scottish champions Celtic, who emphasised the gulf between the teams with a thumping 5-0 Old Firm derby success on Sunday, which sealed a seventh straight title.

Graeme Murty will leave his position as interim boss in the summer, with Gerrard set to replace him in the hot seat.

Shearer, who was briefly a team-mate of the iconic Liverpool midfield at national level, believes it is a great step for a man who has been working with the Reds’ youth teams.

“It’s a big ‘if’, because there are no guarantees, but if everything is put in place and he is promised funds – and I’m pretty sure if he accepts they would have to deliver what they have promised to him – I think it’s a no-brainer for him,” the Newcastle legend told BBC Sport.

“He’ll be able to attract bigger players because of who he is and what he brings to the football club

“Wherever he goes, people will follow because he’s such a huge name.”

Indeed, he sees it as a better starting point than a team lower down the pecking order in England.

“If he were to take another job, for argument’s sake in the Championship, it’s a very, very tough league. He’s got to then also get up to the Premier League and there’s 12 or 13 teams that can do that,” he added.

Rangers are in danger of finishing fourth in the Scottish Premiership this season. They currently sit level on points with Neil Lennon’s Hibs and trail second-placed Aberdeen by three points.

Brendan Rodgers not leaving ‘best job in the world’ at Celtic for Arsenal

Klopp’s right hand man Buvac to take break from Liverpool role for personal reasons

