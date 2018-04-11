  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Wednesday 11 April, 2018
Wales' most capped player agrees terms for 14th season with the Blues

Gethin Jenkins is playing on for another year at least.

By The42 Team Wednesday 11 Apr 2018, 4:08 PM
44 minutes ago 1,726 Views No Comments
Jenkins in action against Connacht back in 2004.
CARDIFF BLUES CAPTAIN Gethin Jenkins has signed a new one-year contract with the Pro14 side.

Wales’ most capped player has agreed terms for a 14th season with the Blues.

The 37-year-old former Wales skipper says he still has plenty to offer at the start of what will be a new era under head coach John Mulvihill, who will replace Danny Wilson the end of the season.

“I’m happy to sign a new deal with Cardiff Blues. I have been here for virtually all of my career and I’m enjoying captaining the boys and driving standards within the group.” said the prop.

“Moving away was never really an option for me so it is good to get it done and stay at the Arms Park. There is a great feeling a team spirit around the place at the moment and I really want to remain part of that.

“I’ve been pleased with my form since returning from a couple of injuries at the beginning of the season and feel I can continue to make a strong contribution on and off the pitch.

“I have had good conversations with John Mulvihill, who will succeed Danny Wilson in the summer, and I’m looking forward to next season. A continuing part of my role and responsibility here is to help develop some of the exciting front-row talents we have here while competing for places.

“There is still plenty to play for this season and I am determined to finish the season on a high by qualifying for the European Champions Cup and going as far as we can in Challenge Cup.”

