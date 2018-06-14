Griezmann to make announcement on his future tonight

ATLETICO MADRID STRIKER Antoine Griezmann has vowed to finally put speculation over his future to bed by making an announcement on Thursday evening.

The Frenchman had been tipped to leave Atleti last summer but opted to stay due to the Liga side’s transfer ban, but his name returned to the rumour mill in force shortly after the sanction was lifted.

Manchester United are amongst the Premier League sides credited with an interest in the forward, but lately it has been Barcelona that seems his most likely destination.

Indeed, even Lionel Messi himself said that he counts Griezmann amongst the best players in the world – something the Blaugrana need if they are to win the Champions League.

The long wait to find out where 27-year-old will next lace up his boots is almost over, however, with Griezmann releasing a teaser video via social media that states he will reveal all on Thursday night.

“You will be fed up by all the comments that say if I will leave or if I will stay, how much they give me, how much they don’t give me … But the truth is what I am going to say now,” he said via Movistar+.

The Spanish outlet runs a channel entitled Cero, on which the attacker will reveal all about his post-World Cup destination at 9:15pm CET on a show called ‘La Decision’, created just for Griezmann.

Griezmann has been at Atletico since 2014, transferring from Real Sociedad, and has scored 79 Liga goals in 142 appearances for the Rojiblancos.

France will be undoubtedly hoping that having one of their main star’s futures cleared up will give the national team a boost as they look to live up to their billing as one of the favourites to list the World Cup in Russia.

