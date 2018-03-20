  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 2 °C Tuesday 20 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ex-Springboks coach Heyneke Meyer heads to Top 14 for first job since 2015 World Cup

Meyer has taken over at struggling Stade Francais.

By The42 Team Tuesday 20 Mar 2018, 8:31 PM
11 minutes ago 335 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3915227
Heyneke Meyer, as South Africa head coach
Heyneke Meyer, as South Africa head coach
Heyneke Meyer, as South Africa head coach

FORMER SOUTH AFRICA coach Heyneke Meyer has been appointed as the sporting director and head coach of Top 14 strugglers Stade Francais.

Stade are 12th in the Top 14 in a miserable season, with Meyer now replacing Olivier Azam and Julien Dupuy, who had been in charge since Greg Cooper’s January departure.

The 50-year-old has signed a two-year contract, with the option for a third, as he takes his first job since guiding the Springboks to third place at the 2015 World Cup.

“It’s a great honour for me to join a club with such rich heritage,” Meyer said. “I cannot wait to get involved at Stade Francais.

“The mission is ambitious – I cannot do it alone. I’m very happy to team up with the players and all the figures at the club.”

Stade owner Hans-Peter Wild added that the appointment goes some way towards showing his ambition for the club.

“The arrival of world-renowned coach Heyneke Meyer to lead the Stade Francais project confirms the ambition we have for the club within Top 14 and on the European stage,” he said.

“I trust Heyneke to build the most professional team and staff to win. He has my fullest support for himself and his plan of action.”

Spain request for World Cup qualifier against Belgium to be replayed

Struggling Ulster set to be boosted by return of Ireland duo this weekend

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

6 NATIONS
Grand Slam-winning captain Rory Best signs new IRFU contract
Grand Slam-winning captain Rory Best signs new IRFU contract
7 moments that helped tilt Ireland towards Grand Slam glory
'It's one of the great days for us': Snow-delayed Ireland return to warm welcome after Grand Slam
CHELTENHAM 2018
Jockey dislocates her shoulder, pops it back in, wins her first Cheltenham race
Jockey dislocates her shoulder, pops it back in, wins her first Cheltenham race
Native River outlasts them all to win the 2018 Cheltenham Gold Cup
The hosts and bookies bounce back on day four of Cheltenham
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
IRELAND
Ireland's Grand Slam victory over England draws over 1.3 million TV viewers
Ireland's Grand Slam victory over England draws over 1.3 million TV viewers
Treatment of 'hooded men' wasn't torture, human rights court rules
'Since moving to Ireland I have been born again, I want to thank the country for that'
ENGLAND
'He just has to get his head down and work. I feel he can be one of the best in the world'
'He just has to get his head down and work. I feel he can be one of the best in the world'
'I used to watch the Five Nations and think these places were on a whole different planet'
Johnny Sexton revels in Grand Slam glory after 'weird, horrible' build-up week
SIX NATIONS
The Rugby Show Live: Rating the Irish Grand Slam winners' performances
The Rugby Show Live: Rating the Irish Grand Slam winners' performances
Analysis: Tadhg Furlong's brilliance highlights ferocious Ireland forwards display
Only 4 Irish players make the cut in Opta's Team of the Six Nations

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie