Ex-Springboks coach Heyneke Meyer heads to Top 14 for first job since 2015 World Cup

FORMER SOUTH AFRICA coach Heyneke Meyer has been appointed as the sporting director and head coach of Top 14 strugglers Stade Francais.

Stade are 12th in the Top 14 in a miserable season, with Meyer now replacing Olivier Azam and Julien Dupuy, who had been in charge since Greg Cooper’s January departure.

The 50-year-old has signed a two-year contract, with the option for a third, as he takes his first job since guiding the Springboks to third place at the 2015 World Cup.

“It’s a great honour for me to join a club with such rich heritage,” Meyer said. “I cannot wait to get involved at Stade Francais.

“The mission is ambitious – I cannot do it alone. I’m very happy to team up with the players and all the figures at the club.”

Stade owner Hans-Peter Wild added that the appointment goes some way towards showing his ambition for the club.

“The arrival of world-renowned coach Heyneke Meyer to lead the Stade Francais project confirms the ambition we have for the club within Top 14 and on the European stage,” he said.

“I trust Heyneke to build the most professional team and staff to win. He has my fullest support for himself and his plan of action.”