A tough one to start: this man scored Turkey's only goal in the two qualifying games they played against Ireland for the 1992 European Championship. Getty Turan Sofuoglu Gokhan Keskin

Riza Calimbay Ogun Temizkanoglu

With 53 goals, this striker is still Turkey's all-time leading scorer. Getty Nihat Kahveci Hakan Sukur

Tuncay Sanli Arif Erdem

Which of these lads is former Blackburn Rovers midfielder Tugay Kerimoglu? PA Images PA Images

This goalkeeper's clean sheet in a play-off against Ireland helped Turkey to qualify for the 2000 European Championship. Getty Rustu Recber Omer Catkic

Zafer Ozgultekin Fevzi Tuncay

Name this player, who was controversially sent off against Brazil in the 2002 World Cup for kicking the ball at Rivaldo. Getty Umit Davala Alpay Ozalan

Bulent Korkmaz Hakan Unsal

Pick out Hasan Sas from this quartet. Getty Getty

This fella represented Turkey but was born in London. Getty Tayfur Havutcu Bulent Akin

Muzzy Izzet Okan Buruk