After last night's incredible drama, here's how the Serie A title race is shaping up with 4 games to go

Kalidou Koulibaly (Top) scores during the Serie A soccer match between Juventus and Napoli in Turin. Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

A LAST-GASP winner in Turin on Sunday saw Napoli keep their title hopes alive.

Kalidou Koulibaly scored the all-important goal, as the visitors beat title rivals Juventus 1-0.

Consequently, with both teams having four games left to play, the title race is looking incredibly tight, as Juve’s lead has been reduced to a single point.

Juventus are bidding for their seventh Serie A title in succession and 34th in total, whereas Napoli have only been champions twice in their history — in 1987 and 1990.

Despite last night’s setback, Juventus — who are bidding to do the double with a Coppa Italia final appearance against Milan also still to come — remain marginal favourites given that they still hold the advantage at the top, though their rivals appear to have the slightly easier run-in.

The two sides remaining games are as follows:

Juventus: Inter (away), Bologna (home), Roma (away), Hellas Verona (home).

Napoli: Fiorentina (away), Torino (home), Sampdoria (away), Crotone (home).

Italian Serie A table after Sunday’s late match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Juventus 34 27 4 3 78 20 85

Napoli 34 26 6 2 71 23 84

Roma 34 20 7 7 55 27 67

Lazio 34 20 7 7 83 43 67

———————————-

Inter Milan 34 18 12 4 56 23 66

Atalanta 34 15 10 9 52 35 55

———————————-

AC Milan 34 15 9 10 44 38 54

Sampdoria 34 15 6 13 51 53 51

Fiorentina 34 14 9 11 47 38 51

Torino 34 11 14 9 48 41 47

Bologna 34 11 6 17 37 44 39

Genoa 33 10 8 15 26 33 38

Sassuolo 34 9 10 15 25 53 37

Cagliari 34 9 6 19 30 56 33

Udinese 34 10 3 21 43 56 33

Chievo 34 7 10 17 30 53 31

Crotone 34 8 7 19 32 59 31

———————————-

SPAL 34 5 14 15 30 55 29

Verona 33 7 4 22 26 65 25

Benevento 34 5 2 27 29 78 17 — relegated

– Top four qualify for Champions League, fifth and sixth qualify for Europa League

– Bottom three teams are relegated to the second division

Additional reporting by AFP

