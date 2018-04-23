  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 13 °C Monday 23 April, 2018
After last night's incredible drama, here's how the Serie A title race is shaping up with 4 games to go

Napoli and Juventus are vying for glory at the top.

By Paul Fennessy Monday 23 Apr 2018, 3:52 PM
1 hour ago 2,231 Views 3 Comments
http://the42.ie/3973662

(SP)ITALY-TURIN-SOCCER-SERIE A-JUVENTUS VS NAPOLI Kalidou Koulibaly (Top) scores during the Serie A soccer match between Juventus and Napoli in Turin. Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

A LAST-GASP winner in Turin on Sunday saw Napoli keep their title hopes alive.

Kalidou Koulibaly scored the all-important goal, as the visitors beat title rivals Juventus 1-0.

Consequently, with both teams having four games left to play, the title race is looking incredibly tight, as Juve’s lead has been reduced to a single point.

Juventus are bidding for their seventh Serie A title in succession and 34th in total, whereas Napoli have only been champions twice in their history — in 1987 and 1990.

Despite last night’s setback, Juventus — who are bidding to do the double with a Coppa Italia final appearance against Milan also still to come — remain marginal favourites given that they still hold the advantage at the top, though their rivals appear to have the slightly easier run-in.

The two sides remaining games are as follows:

Juventus: Inter (away), Bologna (home), Roma (away), Hellas Verona (home).

Napoli: Fiorentina (away), Torino (home), Sampdoria (away), Crotone (home).

Source: theNapoliTV/YouTube

Italian Serie A table after Sunday’s late match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): 

Juventus      34 27  4  3 78 20 85

Napoli        34 26  6  2 71 23 84

Roma          34 20  7  7 55 27 67

Lazio         34 20  7  7 83 43 67

———————————-

Inter Milan   34 18 12  4 56 23 66

Atalanta      34 15 10  9 52 35 55

———————————-

AC Milan      34 15  9 10 44 38 54

Sampdoria     34 15  6 13 51 53 51

Fiorentina    34 14  9 11 47 38 51

Torino        34 11 14  9 48 41 47

Bologna       34 11  6 17 37 44 39

Genoa         33 10  8 15 26 33 38

Sassuolo      34  9 10 15 25 53 37

Cagliari      34  9  6 19 30 56 33

Udinese       34 10  3 21 43 56 33

Chievo        34  7 10 17 30 53 31

Crotone       34  8  7 19 32 59 31

———————————-

SPAL          34  5 14 15 30 55 29

Verona        33  7  4 22 26 65 25

Benevento     34  5  2 27 29 78 17 — relegated

– Top four qualify for Champions League, fifth and sixth qualify for Europa League

– Bottom three teams are relegated to the second division

Additional reporting by AFP

