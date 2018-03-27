  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Tuesday 27 March, 2018
'I can play left-back if the manager wants, no problem'

Eden Hazard says that he just wants to be out on the pitch and is not concerned in what position he is used

By The42 Team Tuesday 27 Mar 2018, 3:45 PM
16 minutes ago 440 Views No Comments
Eden Hazard (file pic).
EDEN HAZARD HAS said that he is happy to play wherever Chelsea manager Antonio Conte wants him.

Hazard has often been deployed as a false 9 this term, a role very different from the one which the Belgium international is used to taking up on the flank.

Reports had suggested that he is frustrated playing in such a position, but he affirmed while on international duty that is not the case.

“I just want to be on the pitch. No.9, No.10 – I can play left-back if the manager wants, no problem. I’ll give everything, like I do every time,” he said in the wake of international boss Roberto Martinez confirming that he will not use the player in that unfavoured forward role.

Meanwhile, Hazard remains tight-lipped over his future, amid speculation that he could depart Stamford Bridge in the summer for the likes of Barcelona.

“I’m happy with Chelsea,” he said. “I’m just thinking about the end of the season and the World Cup. I’ve got two years left in my contract.”

The 27-year-old has played 41 times for the Blues this season, netting on 15 occasions and providing another 11 assists.

On Tuesday, however, he will hope to be used in Belgium’s international friendly with Saudi Arabia and win his 83rd cap.

‘For me he is the biggest young talent in Europe’>

China’s footballers have been reportedly banned from displaying their tattoos>

