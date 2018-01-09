  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 8 °C Tuesday 9 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

McKinley in line for Dublin return as out-half included in O'Shea's extended Six Nations squad

The 28-year-old has been named in Italy’s 34-man panel for their pre-championship training camp.

By Ryan Bailey Tuesday 9 Jan 2018, 4:30 PM
3 hours ago 2,197 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/3788543
McKinley made his Italy debut against Fiji in November.
Image: Giuseppe Fama/INPHO
McKinley made his Italy debut against Fiji in November.
McKinley made his Italy debut against Fiji in November.
Image: Giuseppe Fama/INPHO

IAN MCKINLEY HAS BEEN named in Italy’s extended squad for the forthcoming Six Nations, meaning the Dublin-born out-half could come up against the country of his birth on the second weekend of the championship.

The 28-year-old has been included in Conor O’Shea’s 34-man panel ahead of Italy’s opening game against England in Rome following his debut appearance in November.

McKinley, who was left blinded in his left eye by a team-mate’s stud in a training ground accident six years ago, came off the bench to make his international bow during Italy’s 19-10 win over Fiji and made further appearances against Argentina and South Africa.

The former Leinster 10 has featured 11 times in the Pro14 for Benetton Treviso this season, scoring 49 points, and will be hopeful of being involved when O’Shea whittles his squad down for the campaign opener on 4 February.

Italy then visit Dublin in round two of the championship, where, if involved, McKinley would make a remarkable return to the city of his birth to play against former team-mates and his former Leinster head coach, Joe Schmidt.

McKinley, who represented Ireland at U20 level, was forced to retire in 2011 at the age of just 21 but later came out of retirement and returned to professional rugby with Italian club Viadana.

At the time, the protective goggles he wore were prohibited in Ireland, England and France, preventing the former Leinster man from making his way back to the very top level.

McKinley signed for Italian club Treviso in 2015 and after the IRFU joined a trial scheme to approve the eyewear, continued his journey with a fairytale return to the RDS to play a Pro12 match against his native Leinster in September 2016.

Ian McKinley kicks a penalty McKinley has three international points to his name. Source: Giuseppe Fama/INPHO

The Azzurri squad is again captained by the ever-present, and ever-brilliant, Sergio Parisse while Leonardo Sarto of Glasgow and Toulouse hooker Leonardo Ghiraldini are among those included.

There is one uncapped player in the panel as O’Shea rewards 22-year-old Bristol-born flanker Jake Polledri with a first call-up having impressed in the Premiership with Gloucester this season.

Having previously represented Italy U20, Polledri qualifies to play for the Azzurri through his grandmother, while Maxime Mbanda, George Biagi and Tommaso Allan all return from injury.

“The exciting aspect in this group is the number of options we are developing and the choices we now have available,” said O’Shea.

“We must continue to build depth and we are aware of having to improve, but we have made important progress compared to a year ago.

“I am aware that we will be judged on the results but we all know the level of play we will face and the challenges that await us in every game starting by playing the second and third best teams in the world rankings in the space of six days in the first two rounds.”

The 34-man squad will travel to Rome for a training camp, where they will be joined by young Benneton props Marco Riccioni and Cherif Traore, who will train with the group.

A final 31-man squad will be named after that training camp from 21-24 January.

Italy squad: Simone Ferrari, Tiziano Pasquali, Nicola Quaglio (all Benetton), Andrea Lovotti (Zebre); Luca Bigi (Benetton), Leonardo Ghiraldini (Toulouse), Oliviero Fabiani (Zebre); George Biagi (Zebre), Dean Budd, Marco Fuser, Federico Ruzza, Alessandro Zanni (all Benetton); Renato Giammarioli, Maxime Mbanda (Zebre), Giovanni Licata (Fiamme Oro), Sebastian Negri, Abraham Steyn (all Benetton), Sergio Parisse (Stade Francais), Jake Polledri (Gloucester); Edoardo Gori, Tito Tebaldi, Tommaso Allan, Ian McKinley (Benetton), Carlo Canna, Marcello Violi (Zebre); Mattia Bellini, Giulio Bisegni, Tommaso Boni, Tommaso Castello, Matteo Minozzi, Edoardo Padovani (Zebre); Tommaso Benvenuti, Jayden Hayward (Benetton): Leonardo Sarto (Glasgow).

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):

Buy now

Ringrose a doubt for Ireland’s Six Nations campaign after undergoing ankle surgery

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
'Mourinho said serious words and used serious words. I won't forget this'
'Mourinho said serious words and used serious words. I won't forget this'
Liverpool urged to sign PSG midfielder as Coutinho replacement
Liverpool target Lemar could leave Monaco in January
FOOTBALL
Golden footage of 12-year-old Katie Taylor putting in a crunching tackle emerges
Golden footage of 12-year-old Katie Taylor putting in a crunching tackle emerges
Coach Unai Emery calls for unity after PSG stars axed
Marcelo: 'Sad' Real Madrid are 'f***ing sunk'
LIVERPOOL
Sanchez to forgo Â£25m signing-on fee to complete City deal, Liverpool eye Barca star and all today's transfer gossip
Sanchez to forgo £25m signing-on fee to complete City deal, Liverpool eye Barca star and all today's transfer gossip
Martin O'Neill to Stoke, Griezmann's Man United wage demands and all today's transfer gossip
Coutinho 'had everything' at just 18 years old
MANCHESTER UNITED
Ibrahimovic in Swedish media 'latent racism' claim
Ibrahimovic in Swedish media 'latent racism' claim
Usain Bolt secures trial with Borussia Dortmund
'I will never be banned for match-fixing': A riled Mourinho furiously hits back at Antonio Conte
BARCELONA
Coutinho's Barcelona career delayed by thigh injury as he signs five-and-a-half year deal
Coutinho's Barcelona career delayed by thigh injury as he signs five-and-a-half year deal
Klopp hails Coutinho's professionalism after he was denied 'dream' Barca move in summer
Lionel Messi can quit Barca, if Catalonia leaves Spain - reports

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie