  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Dublin: 10 °C Friday 11 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ireland progress to U17 Euros quarter-final as Spurs youngster Troy Parrott strikes again

Colin O’Brien’s side earned a 2-0 win over Bosnia & Herzegovina this afternoon, with Norwich City striker Adam Idah also on the scoresheet.

By Ben Blake Friday 11 May 2018, 2:55 PM
26 minutes ago 986 Views 3 Comments
http://the42.ie/4007156
Goalscorer Troy Parrott (second right) celebrates his goal with Ireland team-mates.
Image: Andrew Fosker/INPHO
Goalscorer Troy Parrott (second right) celebrates his goal with Ireland team-mates.
Goalscorer Troy Parrott (second right) celebrates his goal with Ireland team-mates.
Image: Andrew Fosker/INPHO

IRELAND ARE THROUGH to the quarter-finals of the Uefa U17 Championship after a 2-0 win over Bosnia & Herzegovina this afternoon.

With one win and one loss at the tournament going into their final group match, Colin Oâ€™Brienâ€™s team just needed to avoid defeat at St Georgeâ€™s Park to progress to the knockout stages.

However, Tottenham forward Troy Parrott put them in front with a super free-kick on 69 minutes â€” his second goal of the competition.

Adam Idah has a chance saved by Luka Kacavenda Adam Idah strokes home Ireland's second. Source: Andrew Fosker/INPHO

Parrott then turned provider on 84 minutes as Norwich City striker Adam Idah added a second with the final kick of the game.

Ireland face the Netherlands in the last eight on Monday.

More to follow

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Swansea legend Leon Britton is retiring after 536 appearances in all four divisions

Rovers boss to discuss Graham Burkeâ€™s availability with Martin Oâ€™Neill

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didnâ€™t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the weekâ€™s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'Itâ€™s not just James. Thereâ€™s a host of players we had difficult conversations with'
'Itâ€™s not just James. Thereâ€™s a host of players we had difficult conversations with'
Donnacha Ryan at the heart of Racing side showing just one enforced change from win over Munster
Leinster go into Champions Cup final without James Lowe as Gibson-Park provides cover
FOOTBALL
Swansea legend Leon Britton is retiring after 536 appearances across all four divisions
Swansea legend Leon Britton is retiring after 536 appearances across all four divisions
Salah: I always wanted to prove Chelsea wrong
'I am not critical of the performance at all... We were positive in the game'
LEINSTER
Millions of Lorenzetti's euros have gone in but Racing's rise is impressive
Millions of Lorenzetti's euros have gone in but Racing's rise is impressive
Master of his craft Sexton on the verge of greatest season yet
Explainer: How will the new Leinster and Munster senior hurling championships work in 2018?
HURLING
'It's crazy. Realistically you don't even think about what you're doing'
'It's crazy. Realistically you don't even think about what you're doing'
'They've a lot to offer in that environment:' Wexford's McDonald the latest GAA player to open up a gym
'I will always learn off Pat' - Cunningham on working with Gilroy
PREMIER LEAGUE
'We need four quality players, players worth Â£50m each'
'We need four quality players, players worth Â£50m each'
Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson earns Guinness World Record
Man United fail to beat West Ham but secure Premier League runners-up spot

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie