Ireland progress to U17 Euros quarter-final as Spurs youngster Troy Parrott strikes again

Goalscorer Troy Parrott (second right) celebrates his goal with Ireland team-mates.

IRELAND ARE THROUGH to the quarter-finals of the Uefa U17 Championship after a 2-0 win over Bosnia & Herzegovina this afternoon.

With one win and one loss at the tournament going into their final group match, Colin Oâ€™Brienâ€™s team just needed to avoid defeat at St Georgeâ€™s Park to progress to the knockout stages.

However, Tottenham forward Troy Parrott put them in front with a super free-kick on 69 minutes â€” his second goal of the competition.

Adam Idah strokes home Ireland's second. Source: Andrew Fosker/INPHO

Parrott then turned provider on 84 minutes as Norwich City striker Adam Idah added a second with the final kick of the game.

Ireland face the Netherlands in the last eight on Monday.

