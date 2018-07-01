Make it a double! Ireland complete another big weekend with second Grand Prix trophy

IRELAND UNDERLINED THEIR supremacy in the Rugby Europe Sevens Grand Prix Series by blitzing Germany in this afternoon’s tournament final to make it two wins from two in the 2018 season.

Source: IRFU

Following on from Ireland women’s bronze medal in Marcoussis yesterday evening, Anthony Eddy and Stan McDowell’s side continued their prolific form to cement their position at the top of the standings after two rounds.

After defeating Portugal and Russia in the quarter and semi-finals this morning, Ireland maintained their 100% record in the series with a 49-7 win over Germany in the decider, to complete another big weekend for Irish sevens rugby.

Heading to Exeter next weekend for the third leg of the series, Ireland are building a real head of steam ahead of next month’s World Cup in San Francisco, where they will open their campaign against Chile on 20 July.

