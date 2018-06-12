Ireland one match from U20 World Cup relegation after being torn apart by 6-try Scots

Ireland U20Â 29

Scotland U20Â 45Â Â

John Fallon reports from Perpignan

IRELAND ARE SET for their lowest ever finish at the World Rugby U20 Championship and could face relegation to World Trophy next year unless they win a play-off against Georgia or Japan next Sunday in Beziers.

Ireland seemed poised for their first win of this yearâ€™s campaign when they opened up a 14-3 lead after 23 minutes, but they were behind by the interval and Scotland bossed the second-half.

It was Scotlandâ€™s first win of the campaign and a fourth loss in a row for Noel McNamaraâ€™s men.

The impression after 23 minutes was so different as Harry Byrne and Peter Sylvester carved open the Scottish defence for top class tries.

But Scotland hit back and tighthead prop Finlay Richardson got in for two tries in eight minutes and Logan Trotter also crossed to lead 24-17 at the break with Irish scrum-half Hugh Oâ€™Sullivan in the bin.

Guy Graham crossed nine minutes after the restart and another conversion from Charlie Chapman made it 31-17.

They pushed that out to 38-17 after 58 minutes through winger Kyle Rowe.

Tommy Oâ€™Brien hit back for an Irish try after good work but Scottish No.8 Devante Onojaife crossed for their sixth try, with Irish captain Caelan Doris picking up a yellow card in the process.

Ireland crossed for a fourth try eight minutes from time when Jack Daly got over for a good score but it was purely damage-limitation at that stage as Ireland now try and regroup for their first ever relegation decider in this competition.

Scorers for Scotland:

Tries: Richardson (2), Trotter, Rowe, Graham, Onojaife

Penalty: Chapman [1 from 1]

Conversions: ChapmanÂ [6 for 6]

Scorers for Ireland:

Tries: H Byrne, Sylvester, Oâ€™Brien, Daly

Penalty: H Byrne [1 from 1]

Conversions: Byrne [2 from 2], Dean [1 from 2]

Scotland: Paddy Dewhirst; Logan Trotter, Cameron Hutchison, Stafford McDowall, Kyle Rowe; Callum McLelland (Ross Thompson â€™73), Charlie Chapman; Sam Grahamslaw (Ross Dunbar â€™62), Robbie Smith (Finlay Scott â€™62), Finlay Richardson; Jamie Hodgson (Charlie Jupp â€™78), Marshall Sykes; Martin Hughes (Guy Graham â€™11), Rory Darge, Devante Onojaife.

Ireland: Michael Silvester (Leinster) (Tom Roche (Leinster â€™76); James Hume (Ulster), Sean Oâ€™Brien (Leinster), Peter Sylvester (Munster), Tommy Oâ€™Brien (Leinster); Harry Byrne (Leinster) (Conor Dean (Leinster â€™58), Hugh Oâ€™Sullivan (Leinster) (Jonny Stewart (Ulster â€™63); Jordan Duggan (Leinster) (Bryan Oâ€™Connor (Munster â€™50), Diarmuid Barron (Munster) (Dan Sheehan (Leinster â€™50), Joe Byrne (Leinster); Matthew Dalton (Ulster) (Charlie Ryan (Leinster â€™58), Jack Dunne (Leinster); Joe Dunleavy (Ulster), Matthew Agnew (Ulster) (Jack Daly (Munster â€™60), Caelan Doris (Leinster).

Referee: Egon Seconds (South Africa)