Ireland move up to second in World Rugby rankings after win over Scotland

JOE SCHMIDT’S IRELAND have moved up to second in the World Rugby rankings in the wake of their win over Scotland in the Six Nations on Saturday.

Ireland’s victory came on the same weekend as England were beaten by France in Paris and the combination of those results sees Schmidt’s men jump above Eddie Jones’ team into second.

Conor Murray celebrates Sean Cronin's try against Scotland. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

It’s the first time Ireland have been ranked second in the world since August 2015.

New Zealand remain the top-ranked side in World Rugby’s official list by some distance.

Scotland’s loss to Ireland sees them drop down to sixth in the rankings, with South Africa benefitting by shifting up into fifth.

France rise from 10th to eighth, while Portugal [up to 23rd], Czech Republic [31st] and Malaysia [45th] were the other movers after the weekend’s rugby action.

Ireland can strengthen their advantage over England by wrapping up a Grand Slam in Twickenham this weekend, while they will take on the world’s top-ranked team, New Zealand, in November.

Source: World Rugby