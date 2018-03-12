  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Ireland move up to second in World Rugby rankings after win over Scotland

Joe Schmidt’s men benefited from their win over Scotland and England’s defeat in Paris.

By Murray Kinsella Monday 12 Mar 2018, 2:17 PM
4 hours ago 6,590 Views 12 Comments
http://the42.ie/3899127

JOE SCHMIDT’S IRELAND have moved up to second in the World Rugby rankings in the wake of their win over Scotland in the Six Nations on Saturday.

Ireland’s victory came on the same weekend as England were beaten by France in Paris and the combination of those results sees Schmidt’s men jump above Eddie Jones’ team into second.

Jacob Stockdale and Conor Murray celebrate with try scorer Sean Cronin Conor Murray celebrates Sean Cronin's try against Scotland. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

It’s the first time Ireland have been ranked second in the world since August 2015.

New Zealand remain the top-ranked side in World Rugby’s official list by some distance.

Scotland’s loss to Ireland sees them drop down to sixth in the rankings, with South Africa benefitting by shifting up into fifth.

France rise from 10th to eighth, while Portugal [up to 23rd], Czech Republic [31st] and Malaysia [45th] were the other movers after the weekend’s rugby action.

Ireland can strengthen their advantage over England by wrapping up a Grand Slam in Twickenham this weekend, while they will take on the world’s top-ranked team, New Zealand, in November.

List Source: World Rugby

Connacht confirm the signing of Robin Copeland from Munster

Ireland say Cian Healy suffered ‘a stinger-like injury’ but will train fully this week

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

COMMENTS (12)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
